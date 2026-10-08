GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 85 | EPR Litigation Update: Oregon Court Upholds Packaging Law as Challenges Continue [Podcast]

Host Nikki Dobay welcomes Greenberg Traurig colleague Madeline Orlando back on the GeTtin’ SALTy podcast to discuss the latest litigation over state packaging extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws.

They examine an Oregon federal court’s decision rejecting facial challenges based on the Commerce Clause, due process, and delegation of authority, and why the court found the state retained sufficient oversight of the program.

They also look at the appeal to the Ninth Circuit, related cases in California and Colorado, and what continuing litigation and new state programs could mean for businesses navigating EPR requirements.