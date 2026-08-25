GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 82 | Maryland’s Digital Advertising Tax Struck Down: The Tax Court Weighs In After Six Years of Litigation [Podcast]
Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this episode of GT’s GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay and guest DeAndré Morrow break down three landmark decisions issued by the Maryland Tax Court on Aug. 14 finding Maryland’s first-in-the-nation digital advertising tax unconstitutional on multiple grounds, including the Federal Internet Tax Freedom Act (ITFA), the Dormant Commerce Clause, the Due Process Clause, and the First Amendment.

Nikki and De discuss why the decisions are procedurally sound, what makes the ITFA and Commerce Clause analyses significant for state tax practitioners and policymakers nationwide, and what taxpayers who have been paying the digital advertising tax need to do right now to protect their rights.

They also examine what comes next in the appellate process and consider the implications for other states that have followed Maryland’s lead in targeting digital advertising revenue.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare data analytics & integration business
Published: 17 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Finance Funding (IX), LLC
Published: 14 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 14 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: 4344 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove, Illinois
Published: 10 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: KP Engineering Liquidation Trust
Published: 31 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 