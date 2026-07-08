GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 78 | California Dreamin’ of More Taxes: Budget Surprises, Taxation of SaaS, and a Crowded Ballot [Podcast]
Wednesday, July 8, 2026

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In this episode of the GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Peter Blocher, Vice President of Tax Policy at the California Taxpayers Association, for a timely discussion about the California legislative landscape. Their conversation covers two developments: the recently passed California state budget and the now-finalized lineup of ballot measures heading to California voters.

On the budget front, Peter and Nikki discuss how Governor Newsom signed a budget that includes significant tax increases. These include a new sales tax on software as a service (SaaS), a managed care organization (MCO) tax, and continued limitations on credits.

The episode then turns to the June 25 ballot initiative deadline, with Peter breaking down the key tax measures that will appear before California voters, including a proposed 5-percent billionaire wealth tax, competing counter-measures funded by wealth tax opponents, a permanent extension of the personal income tax surcharge, and an upland fix addressing the threshold required for local tax increases. 

The episode closes with a discussion about California’s 2026 ballot season and a promise to return in the fall with updates.

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