GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 77 | Leading the MTC- A Conversation with New Executive Director Keith Richardson [Podcast]

This episode of GeTtin’ SALTy features an introductory conversation with Keith Richardson, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Multistate Tax Commission (MTC).

Host Nikki Dobay explores Keith’s unconventional path to state and local tax administration, tracing his career from community banking and the North Philadelphia Financial Partnership through his tenure as Philadelphia Revenue Commissioner under Mayor Michael Nutter and later as head of the DC Office of Tax and Revenue.

Their discussion covers Keith’s vision for the MTC’s future, including his focus on organizational excellence, talent development, expanded engagement with local taxing jurisdictions, and deeper outreach to the business and practitioner communities.

The episode also touches on pressing SALT policy issues on the MTC’s radar, including the taxation of digital goods, wealth taxes, and the emerging regulatory questions surrounding prediction markets.