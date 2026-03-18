GeTtin' SALTy Episode 72 | Oregon’s 2026 Short Session Debrief: Transportation, Conformity, and the Politics of Tax Policy [Podcast]
Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In this post-session episode of the GeTtin' SALTy podcast, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Jeff Newgard of Peak Policy for a comprehensive debrief on Oregon's 2026 short legislative session. Despite being limited to just 35 days, the session tackled a high volume of significant issues.

Jeff and Nikki walk through the major tax and policy developments from the session, including the transportation funding referendum, which now heads to a May primary election amid active legal challenges.

They discuss the conformity debate and the legislature's decision to disconnect from select federal tax provisions following passage of the One Big Beautiful Act, as well as the fate of proposals targeting Oregon's treatment of international income, including NCTI and FDII.

The conversation also covers changes to Oregon's transient lodging tax distribution model.

Jeff and Nikki close with a discussion of the estate tax threshold debate and the growing trend of creative legislative strategies designed to circumvent Oregon's supermajority requirement for tax increases - a development that may be a concern for the business community.

©2026 Greenberg Traurig, LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Greenberg Traurig, LLP

California DPFI Suspends Implementation, Enforcement of State’s New Investor Law
by: Emily Ladd-Kravitz , Babak Nikravesh
SEC Clarifies Status of Crypto Assets Under Federal Securities Laws, Signals Potential Exemptive and Safe Harbor Framework
by: Tracy S. Combs , Barbara A. Jones
President Trump Issues Housing Affordability Executive Order
by: Steven G. Barringer , Stacey Bosshardt
FCC Circulates Draft “Weird Space Stuff” NPRM to Expand Spectrum Access for Next-Gen Orbital Missions
by: Kathryne C. Dickerson , Robert C. Ross
Texas Senate Bill 6 Update: What Data Centers and Large Load Customers Should Know About Proposed Interconnection Standards
by: Michael A. Boldt
Behavioral Health Law Ledger | March 2026
by: Julie A. Sullivan
Haiti TPS Remains Active While Supreme Court Considers Trump Administration’s Emergency Request
by: Kirsten Crovello
FTC Seeks Comment on Potential Updates to Negative Option Rule
by: Timothy A. Butler , Matthew M. White
CARB Adopts Initial Climate Disclosure Reporting Regulations to Implement SB 253 and SB 261
by: Myles Culhane , Thomas R. Brill
Insuring Tax Risks in the UK and Europe
by: Matthew Birchall
The DIGNIDAD (Dignity) Act of 2025 Seeks to Transform U.S. Immigration
by: Kathryn Schababerle
Texas Business Court Affirms Jurisdiction Over Employee Poaching Claims and Amount in Controversy Requirement
by: Craig Duewall
Texas Business Court Reinforces Formalities for LLC Membership Agreement and Contract (Partnership) Claims
by: Craig Duewall

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 