Gettin' Salty Episode 71: 2026 Legislative Roundup: State Budgets, Data Center Tax Trends & Digital Tax Developments [Podcast]

You are invited to listen to a new episode of GT’s GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, “2026 Legislative Roundup: State Budgets, Data Center Tax Trends & Digital Tax Developments.”

In this episode, host Nikki E. Dobay welcomes back Morgan Scarboro from MultiState Associates for a lively discussion on the hottest topics shaping state and local tax policy in the 2026 legislative sessions.

They take listeners on a round robin tour of key states—Virginia, New York, Illinois, Florida, California, Oregon, and Washington—highlighting budget battles, tax policy rumors, and emerging legislative trends.

Major themes include increased scrutiny of data center tax exemptions and their environmental impact, the proliferation of digital advertising and social media tax proposals, and ongoing debates over property tax reform.

The episode wraps with a lighthearted reflection on the Olympics.

Listeners get practical insights into how legislative trends might affect tax professionals and businesses in 2026, along with a preview of what to watch as sessions wind down.

