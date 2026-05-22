Germany Updates Federal Film Funding with Draft Guidelines
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
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Earlier this year, the total annual budget for German federal film production funding doubled to €250 million (roughly $290 million). On May 4, 2026, the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM) published draft guidelines for three new restructured federal film funding pillars, which would replace the current regimes under the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF) for theatrical films and the German Motion Picture Fund (GMPF) for TV and video on demand (VoD) productions.

The new framework is intended to enter into force in 2027 and introduces three distinct funding pillars:

  1. production funding for producers of theatrical films
     
  2. production funding for producers of TV/VoD films and series
     
  3. funding for production service providers

A short public consultation period remains open until June 1, 2026.

Key Aspects

The following developments are noteworthy:

Increased Funding

Across all three funding pillars, the funding intensity is 30% of eligible German production costs. The maximum funding amount has been raised to €25 million per project under each of the new pillars.

TV and VoD Production

The new funding pillar lowers minimum total production cost thresholds compared to GMPF. The draft guidelines would reduce minimum total production costs for feature films (including animated films) from €25 million to €12 million and costs for documentary films to €5 million.

New Funding Pillar for Production Service Providers

The draft guidelines introduced a standalone third funding pillar for production service providers, covering parts of international films or series produced on behalf of a foreign commissioner. Previously, service provider funding under the DFFF was limited to theatrical feature films; the new third funding pillar would extend eligibility to all feature-length formats, including fictional series and animated series. Theatrical release is therefore no longer required.

Practical Takeaways

The draft guidelines set concrete parameters for federal film funding for the first time. Industry stakeholders – including producers, production service providers, broadcasters, and streamers – may wish to engage with and shape the proposed framework before it is finalized.

Read in German

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