German Federal Labor Court Strengthens Religious Freedom Protections for Airport Security Personnel
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The German Federal Labor Court (Bundesarbeitsgericht (BAG)) has addressed the permissibility of wearing religious headscarves at work on multiple occasions. In its decision of January 29, 2026 (Ref. No. 8 AZR 49/25), the Eighth Senate has now extended this jurisprudence to another occupational category: aviation security assistants at airport checkpoints may wear headscarves while on duty. Rejecting an applicant because of her headscarf constitutes religious discrimination. The rejected applicant was awarded compensatory damages.

Quick Hits

  • Germany’s Federal Labor Court recently ruled that when a rejected applicant presents evidence suggesting she was denied employment solely because of her religious headscarf, the burden shifts to the employer to rebut that inference or face liability for damages.
  • Employers seeking to enforce a company-wide headscarf ban must demonstrate an objective necessity. Vague “concerns about potential conflict” are insufficient.
  • There is no state-mandated “neutrality requirement” applicable to personnel in the aviation security sector.

The Case: Application With Headscarf, Rejection Without Explanation

A Muslim woman applied for a position as an aviation security assistant at the passenger and baggage screening checkpoint at Hamburg Airport. Her application included a photograph showing her wearing a headscarf. She subsequently received a rejection letter. No reasons were provided.

Believing she had been discriminated against because of her Muslim faith, the applicant sought compensatory damages under the German General Equal Treatment Act (Allgemeines Gleichbehandlungsgesetz (AGG)). This statute broadly prohibits discrimination on the basis of national origin, sex, religion or belief, disability, age, or sexual orientation.

During the litigation that followed, the company, which had been contracted by the Federal Police to handle the hiring process, defended itself by citing an internal policy prohibiting head coverings and a purported “neutrality requirement.” The Labor Court (Arbeitsgericht) and the Regional Labor Court (Landesarbeitsgericht) of Hamburg ruled in favor of the applicant and awarded her compensatory damages.

The Decision: No Neutrality Requirement, No Justification

The BAG affirmed the lower courts’ decisions and denied the company’s appeal. Because no regulation in the aviation security sector generally prohibits the wearing of religious symbols while performing official duties, the company could not rely on a state-mandated neutrality requirement.

The court also rejected the argument that religious symbols could heighten tensions at security checkpoints, which are already inherently stressful environments with some potential for conflict. The company presented no concrete evidence that security personnel wearing headscarves had ever caused an increase in conflicts. A generalized concern that headscarves might lead to future conflicts amounts to mere speculation and is legally insufficient.

Key Takeaways

This decision underscores that employers may want to exercise heightened care during the hiring process to avoid discrimination. Under the AGG, even unconscious bias, such as a negative reaction to a headscarf visible in an application photograph, can trigger a statutory presumption of discrimination.

The BAG has now made clear that internal company policies alone cannot justify rejecting applicants who wear religious headscarves. Hiring decisions must be based on objective criteria rather than superficial appearances.

Listen to this article

© 2026, Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C., All Rights Reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: MPI Group, LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: RE INS MARKETING ONLINE LLC, INS-PROPERTIES-BERRYVILLE LLC, FORT CHAFFEE HOLDINGS LLC
Published: 27 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Nelson Companies One, LLC, Conwin Carbonic Company, Premium Balloon Accessories, Inc., Cell-O-Core Co and OLJ LLC
Published: 26 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

New York Governor Unveils New AI Agenda
by: Simone R.D. Francis , Jeffrey D. Coren
Remote Control: When Employers Can Reject Work-From-Home Accommodation Requests
by: Fiona W. Ong , Lauren S. Pless
Standing Near the Grenade: BIPA Doesn’t Reach Entities That Facilitate—But Do Not ‘Acquire’—Biometric Data
by: Anne E. Larson
Crypto Payrolls- Opportunities and Compliance Considerations for Global Employers
by: Shirin Aboujawde
So, You Hired a Fraudulent Employee—Now What?
by: Benjamin W. Perry , Lauren N. Watson
ADA Meets FMLA- Where They Overlap and Where They Diverge
by: Ann H. Lee
Beltway Buzz, February 6, 2026
by: James J. Plunkett
New Jersey State Court Addresses Scope of NJEPA
by: Justine L. Abrams , Michael J. Riccobono
Home Care Agencies and Sign-On Bonuses: Understanding the Recent Advisory Opinion of HHS’s Office of Inspector General
by: Donald D. Gamburg
Colorado Implements Changes to Wage and Hour Rules for 2026
by: David L. Zwisler
EEOC Consolidates Power, Signaling Aggressive, ‘America First’ Agenda Enforcement
by: T. Scott Kelly , Nonnie L. Shivers
Kansas Passes Legislation to Restrict Transgender Bathroom Access in Government Buildings
by: Nonnie L. Shivers , T. Scott Kelly
UK Employment Rights Act 2025 Lifts Cap on Unfair Dismissal Compensation Claims
by: Justin T. Tarka

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 