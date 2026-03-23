Geopolitics, Energy Markets, and Fertilizer: Why U.S. Farmers are Feeling the Pressure

Recent geopolitical developments in the Middle East are reverberating far beyond the region, affecting global energy markets, fertilizer supply chains, and — ultimately — the economics of American agriculture. The turbulent and fluid situation illustrates how quickly foreign policy decisions and international conflicts can cascade through interconnected commodity markets, leaving U.S. farmers caught between rising input costs and volatile crop markets.

Modern agriculture is deeply dependent on global chemical and energy supply chains. Nitrogen fertilizers such as ammonia and urea are produced using large quantities of natural gas, while phosphates and sulfur depend on globally distributed mining and refining operations. When geopolitical disruptions constrain supplies of these inputs, or the energy required to produce them, fertilizer prices can spike rapidly. The recent fighting in the Middle East has disrupted exports of key fertilizer components, including ammonia, urea, sulfur, and phosphates. At the same time, roughly 20 percent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, an essential fuel for fertilizer production, have been affected by shipping disruptions within the Persian Gulf. These constraints have pushed natural gas prices sharply higher in Europe and elsewhere.

The result has been a significant increase in fertilizer prices at a critical time of year for U.S. farmers preparing for spring planting. Reports suggest certain fertilizer costs have risen by roughly 30 percent, and rising, since the escalation began. For farmers already navigating tight margins, these increases come on top of other fresh economic pressures. Tariffs imposed under the Trump Administration in recent years have reduced access to export markets for some U.S. crops while raising costs for certain imported goods. Weather volatility and commodity price swings further complicate planning for the upcoming growing season.

Agriculture has always involved uncertainty — farmers must manage risks related to weather, pests, and commodity markets. But the growing influence of global geopolitics adds another unwelcome layer of unpredictability. Energy markets, trade policy, and international conflicts can now shape the cost structure of farming operations thousands of miles away.

Farmers are already adjusting their planting decisions in response to higher fertilizer costs, as some are already anticipating paying as much as 40 precent more for fertilizer this season. Corn production typically requires large amounts of the hard-hit nitrogen fertilizer, while soybeans naturally fix nitrogen in the soil and therefore require less fertilizer input. As a result, some farmers are expected to shift acreage toward soybeans rather than corn this season. Yet corn remains an important crop to the American economy and farming practices, relied upon for both supplying feed to livestock and for fuel. A decrease in corn production in the United States could lead to livestock feed and fuel becoming more expensive. Other growers may reduce fertilizer application rates to manage costs, a tactic that could lead to lower crop yields. In some cases, farmers are adjusting expectations downward before the planting season even begins.

While higher oil prices associated with geopolitical tensions can increase demand for biofuels, potentially boosting corn and soybean markets, the overall impact remains uncertain. Increased crop prices may offset some input costs, but the balance varies widely depending on regional conditions and individual farm economics.

Meanwhile, fertilizer producers are experiencing a vastly different market dynamic. United States-based companies benefit from access to relatively inexpensive domestic natural gas compared to competitors in Europe and other regions facing higher energy costs. Investors have responded by bidding up shares of major North American fertilizer manufacturers, anticipating stronger margins as global prices rise.

This divergence highlights the complexity of global commodity markets: the same geopolitical shock that raises input costs for farmers may simultaneously benefit upstream suppliers. For policymakers and stakeholders across the agricultural and chemical sectors, the current situation underscores the importance of resilient supply chains and stable regulatory frameworks. Fertilizers and agricultural inputs are foundational to global food systems, and disruptions in their production or distribution can ripple quickly through the broader economy. Disruption of raw materials such as oil and gas will also affect U.S. chemical manufacturers with higher input costs. As global supply chains become more interconnected, and as geopolitical tensions increasingly affect energy and commodity markets, farmers will continue to face a challenging landscape where factors far beyond the farm gate influence the economics of planting and harvest. To follow the line of thought to its natural conclusion is to wonder what foods — at what prices — will grace the tables of American families come Thanksgiving.