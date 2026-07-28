Gender-Affirming Care: What Health Care Providers Need to Know About Federal Enforcement [Video]
Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Related Practices & Jurisdictions
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

The federal government is pursuing restrictions on gender-affirming care through a coordinated, multifaceted enforcement strategy.

For health care providers, understanding both the tools being deployed and the methods providers are using to respond is essential to compliance planning.

Jennifer Nelson Carney, Member of the Firm, examines the federal enforcement mechanisms and discusses how health care organizations are responding to coordinated federal challenges.

Key Takeaways

  • Coordinated Enforcement Tools: The federal government is employing executive orders, civil and criminal investigations, notice-and-comment rulemaking, agency enforcement actions, and public pressure campaigns to limit gender-affirming care. Providers may face challenges from multiple federal agencies and branches at once.
  • Judicial Scrutiny of Agency Motives: Courts have examined whether agency enforcement actions are grounded in legitimate regulatory authority or motivated by political objectives.
  • Multi-Forum Defense Strategies: Health care providers defending against coordinated federal enforcement are engaging across multiple agencies and courts rather than pursuing a single legal strategy or forum.
  • Collaborative Response Efforts: Health care organizations are coordinating with peer organizations and state attorneys general in response to federal enforcement efforts.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: PIC Estate, LLC
Published: 27 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Activ Technologies, Inc.
Published: 26 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 6100 PARK CRCP LLC
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: 3DEO, Inc.
Published: 22 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Women’s apparel company
Published: 21 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc.
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Development Mezz LLC
Published: 20 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Rice Memorial High School
Published: 15 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Krabm West End LLC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE CHAPTER 11 SALE: Roberts Chevrolet GMC
Published: 13 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 