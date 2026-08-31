GB PIC List Updated

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) Designated National Authority (DNA) for Great Britain (GB), will update the GB PIC list from 28 August 2026.

Regulation (EU) No 649/2012 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 July 2012, also known as the GB PIC list, addresses the export and import of hazardous chemicals. Updates to it ensure that decisions to list chemicals under the Rotterdam Convention’s PIC procedure for certain hazardous chemicals and pesticides in international trade are properly reflected. They also ensure that decisions taken under the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (POP) are reflected in the relevant part or parts of the list.

The HSE is also updating the part of the GB PIC list that catalogues chemicals and articles that are subject to an export ban under the GB Mercury Regulation. The updated list is available as of 28 August 2026. For the new chemistries included on the list, exporters and importers may be subject to additional obligations under the GB PIC regulation, including annual reporting requirements.

Further updates to the other parts of the GB PIC list will be made at a later date. Companies may wish to check the HSE website for further information on the GB PIC list.