GAO Sustains Protest Over Unreasonable Response Times in RFQ Amendments

In a decision that underscores the limits of “speed” in federal procurement, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) recently sustained a bid protest by Effective Communications Strategy, LLC (EFS) challenging a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ contract award.

The case is a cautionary tale for both agencies and contractors. While streamlined acquisition methods are designed to promote efficiency, this decision highlights that compressed timelines — especially amid evolving and inconsistent requirements — can cross the line into unreasonableness. For contractors, it also serves as a reminder that when procurement conditions begin to look untenable, there may be viable grounds for protest — and those grounds should be evaluated early.

The Procurement

The solicitation, issued under Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 13 and commercial item procedures, contemplated a lowest-price, technically acceptable award for appliances, including microwaves, dehumidifiers, and — via later amendments — a refrigerator-freezer. Over time, the agency issued 10 amendments and conducted iterative “technical revisions” (TRs), requiring vendors to repeatedly update quotations.

The Core Issue: Speed vs. Fair Opportunity

The protest centered on whether the agency provided vendors a reasonable opportunity to respond to evolving requirements. Beginning September 26, the agency imposed material changes to refrigerator specifications; issued contradictory guidance; required responses to amendments and TRs in as little as 30–75 minutes, including over a weekend; and suggested a specific product that was not initially compliant and appeared difficult to source domestically.

ECS ultimately was found technically unacceptable, while Export 220Volt received the award. ECS then filed a protest at GAO.

GAO’s Analysis

GAO reiterated that agencies must provide vendors a reasonable time to respond under FAR 5.203 and FAR 13.003. What is “reasonable” depends on the complexity and circumstances of the procurement.

Here, GAO found the agency failed that standard because vendors were given less than an hour to respond to substantive amendments; stringent product specifications and requirements significantly altered the universe of compliant products and suppliers; the agency repeatedly changed or reversed requirements; and vendors needed time to source compliant commercial products — particularly where the apparent solution involved international manufacturers.

GAO emphasized that even in simplified acquisitions, agencies cannot sacrifice fair competition for speed — especially where changes are consequential.

Key Takeaways

“Reasonable time” is inherently contextual, and even under streamlined procedures, agencies must account for real-world sourcing constraints faced by vendors. As this decision illustrates, frequent amendments to a solicitation increase an agency’s obligation to provide adequate response time, particularly where those changes materially affect the pool of compliant products or suppliers. Just as importantly, clarity in agency communications is critical: Conflicting or shifting guidance can exacerbate timing pressures and ultimately undermine the fairness of the procurement process. And while commercial item procurements are designed to promote efficiency, they are not exempt from the fundamental requirement to preserve competition; speed cannot come at the expense of giving vendors a meaningful opportunity to respond.

Conclusion

This decision reinforces a fundamental principle of federal procurement: Efficiency cannot come at the expense of fairness. When agencies rapidly revise requirements and impose near-immediate response deadlines, they risk undermining full and open competition — even in simplified acquisitions.

For contractors, the implications are equally important. When faced with constantly shifting requirements, inconsistent agency guidance, or impractically short response times, companies should not assume they must simply “do their best” under the circumstances. Instead, these are precisely the types of conditions that may give rise to a viable bid protest.

Companies in similar situations would be well advised to consult experienced procurement counsel early to evaluate potential protest options. Early engagement can help contractors assess whether agency actions violate procurement law or regulations, preserve protest grounds and meet strict filing deadlines, and develop a strategy that protects their competitive position.

Ultimately, this case serves as a reminder that while agencies control the procurement process, vendors have enforceable rights — and timely legal guidance can make the difference between losing an award and securing a second opportunity to compete.