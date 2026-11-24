In American Veteran Contracting Solutions, LLC, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) sustained a bid protest after finding that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) conducted unequal discussions by providing the awardee, but not the protester, with an additional opportunity to address proposal concerns. The decision offers an important reminder for government contractors that discussion must be fair for all offerors.

Although GAO rejected the protester’s challenges to the agency’s source selection methodology and evaluation of the awardee’s technical proposal, it concluded that the VA’s decision to conduct a second round of discussions exclusively with the awardee was unfair. Importantly, GAO also rejected the agency’s argument that the protester could not establish competitive prejudice because it had already received multiple opportunities to lower its price. The decision provides useful guidance for contractors evaluating potential protests involving unequal discussions, particularly when an agency gives one competitor additional opportunities to improve its proposal without that additional opportunity being demonstrably necessary and not unfair.

Background

The VA issued a solicitation seeking the manufacture, packaging, and nationwide distribution of blank marble upright headstones for deceased veterans. The procurement was structured around a tiered evaluation methodology, with service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs) receiving the highest priority.

There were three evaluation factors: technical, past performance, and price. Although technical and past performance were less important than price when combined, the solicitation expressly permitted the VA to award to the lowest-priced proposal determined to be technically acceptable within the applicable socioeconomic tier, without evaluating higher-priced proposals.

Four offerors submitted proposals, including two SDVOSBs: American Veteran Contracting Solutions and Veterans Monument Company. Veterans Monument submitted the lower-priced proposal at approximately $43.8 million, compared with American Veteran’s initial proposed price of approximately $47.5 million. The VA determined that Veterans Monument’s proposal was technically acceptable and made award without evaluating American Veteran’s proposal under the non-price factors.

American Veteran protested the award, and the VA subsequently took corrective action, rescinded the award, and reopened the competition.

During corrective action, the VA conducted discussions with both offerors. The agency raised concerns with Veterans Monument regarding its proposed managerial and supervisory personnel and compliance with the requirement that at least 50% of actual salaries and wages be attributable to employees of the prime contractor. Separately, the VA advised American Veteran that its proposed price was high compared with the government’s estimate and encouraged the company to review and revise its pricing.

Both offerors submitted revised proposals, but the VA then took an additional step that ultimately resulted in the sustained protest.

After reviewing Veterans Monument’s response, the VA conducted a second round of discussions exclusively with Veterans Monument, requesting additional information concerning the résumés and qualifications of three proposed direct-hire employees. The agency also expressly advised Veterans Monument that it could revise its pricing. The VA did not conduct a comparable second round of discussions with American Veteran, even though the agency continued to have concerns about American Veteran’s pricing.

Both offerors submitted best and final offers, with Veterans Monument submitting a final price of approximately $43 million and American Veteran submitting a final price of approximately $47 million. The VA determined that Veterans Monument’s price was fair and reasonable but that American Veteran’s price was not. The VA again awarded the contract to Veterans Monument.

American Veteran protested the award, arguing, among other things, that the VA had conducted unequal discussions by providing Veterans Monument an additional opportunity to address its proposal concerns without providing American Veteran the same opportunity to address its pricing concerns.

GAO Sustains Protest Based on Unequal Discussions

GAO agreed with American Veteran that the VA’s discussions were unequal. GAO began by reiterating that agencies have broad discretion to determine the content and extent of discussions. That discretion, however, is not unlimited. Discussions must be meaningful, equitable, and not misleading. In particular, agencies may not engage in conduct that favors one offeror over another (see FAR 15.306(e)(1); see also Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) 15.201(d)(1)).

Here, the record established that the VA conducted one round of discussions with American Veteran but two rounds of discussions with Veterans Monument. During the additional round, the VA gave Veterans Monument another opportunity to address concerns regarding its proposed personnel and expressly permitted the company to revise its pricing.

Critically, American Veteran’s pricing concerns remained unresolved when the VA conducted the additional discussions with Veterans Monument. Indeed, the agency ultimately determined that American Veteran’s final proposed price was not fair and reasonable when compared with the independent government cost estimate.

GAO found that this disparity was significant. The VA gave Veterans Monument an additional opportunity to resolve issues with its technical proposal but did not provide American Veteran an additional opportunity to address the agency’s continuing concerns about its price.

As GAO explained, the agency effectively gave the awardee a second opportunity to resolve proposal concerns while failing to advise the protester a second time regarding its pricing, which was unfair. Under these circumstances, GAO concluded that the agency had conducted unequal discussions.

The GAO noted in a footnote that the solicitation contained a mix of FAR and RFO provisions. The RFO, which is a FAR revision, contains a different rule, which is that “[c]ontracting officers may further negotiate with an offeror, if necessary. Having further negotiations with a particular offeror does not obligate contracting officers to have further negotiations with any other offerors” (RFO 15.204-2(b)(2)). In the protest, the agency never argued that this new RFO provision allowed the agency to engage in an additional round of discussions only with the awardee but, in any case, it was not otherwise apparent that it was “necessary” for the agency to have had discussions with only the awardee. The necessity in such a case could involve that an agency had failed in a prior round of discussions to raise an issue that it should have raised.

GAO Rejects Agency’s Argument That Protester Could Not Establish Competitive Prejudice

The VA argued that even if its discussions were unequal, American Veteran could not demonstrate competitive prejudice because it had already received multiple opportunities to reduce its price, which remained substantially more expensive than the awardee’s price. GAO rejected that argument.

Competitive prejudice is an essential element of a viable bid protest. Generally, a protester must demonstrate that, but for the agency’s improper actions, it would have had a substantial chance of receiving the contract award. In the context of unequal discussions, the relevant inquiry is whether the protester could have revised its proposal in a manner that would have given it a substantial chance of receiving the award.

Importantly, GAO emphasized that it would not substitute speculation for discussions and that it resolves doubts concerning the prejudicial effect of an agency’s actions in favor of the protester (see YWCA of Greater Los Angeles, B-414596, et al., July 24, 2017).

Applying that standard, GAO found that it could not eliminate the possibility that American Veteran would have reduced its price to match or beat Veterans Monument’s price if the VA had provided another round of discussions and specifically advised American Veteran that its pricing remained unreasonably high. Because there was a reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice, GAO sustained the protest.

Takeaways for Government Contractors

The decision in American Veteran provides several important lessons for government contractors:

Watch for unequal discussions during corrective action. Agencies frequently reopen discussions and permit offerors to revise their proposals following a bid protest. Although agencies generally have discretion over the scope and content of discussions, and although the RFO allows further negotiations only with one offeror, the agency cannot use that discretion to provide one offeror a competitive advantage. Contractors should closely monitor whether an agency gives a competitor additional opportunities to address proposal weaknesses, clarify technical approaches, revise staffing, or adjust pricing without providing comparable opportunities to other offerors. Moreover, the new RFO rule only applies when it is “necessary” to have the limited additional discussions.

An additional round of discussions can create protest grounds even when the agency previously conducted meaningful discussions. The fact that an agency initially provides all offerors with meaningful discussions does not necessarily insulate a subsequent procurement decision from challenge. Here, American Veteran acknowledged that the first round of discussions was meaningful. Nevertheless, GAO sustained the protest because the agency subsequently gave the awardee an additional opportunity to address proposal concerns while withholding a comparable opportunity from the protester.

Contractors should document unresolved agency concerns. American Veteran’s protest was strengthened by the fact that the VA continued to consider its pricing unreasonable even after the first round of discussions. Contractors should carefully preserve discussion letters, evaluation notices, debriefing materials, and proposal revisions to identify whether the agency has unresolved concerns that could affect the award decision. Those records may prove especially important if the agency subsequently reopens discussions with another offeror.

Competitive prejudice does not require certainty that the protester would have won the contract. Perhaps the most important aspect of the decision is GAO’s treatment of competitive prejudice. The protester did not have to establish that it definitely would have reduced its price enough to win the contract. Rather, GAO found sufficient prejudice because it could not eliminate the possibility that another round of discussions would have resulted in a lower price and a substantial chance of award. This is an important reminder that agencies cannot rely on speculation about what an offeror might have done when the agency itself denied that offeror a fair opportunity to revise its proposal.

Conclusion

American Veteran is a useful decision for contractors challenging procurement irregularities arising during discussions and corrective action. Although agencies retain substantial discretion in conducting discussions, that discretion does not permit them to unfairly provide one offeror with additional opportunities to improve its proposal while denying another offeror a comparable opportunity to address unresolved concerns.

For contractors, the practical lesson is straightforward: When an agency reopens discussions with one competitor, examine whether the agency also has provided a fair opportunity to address outstanding concerns with your proposal. Even when the agency already has conducted meaningful discussions and provided multiple opportunities to revise proposals, an additional round of discussions with a competitor may provide grounds for a successful bid protest.