GAO Sustains Protest After Army Corps Applies Unstated Evaluation Criterion in A/E Services Competition

A recent Government Accountability Office (GAO) decision underscores that agencies must evaluate government contractors’ qualifications and proposals using the criteria established in the solicitation — not additional requirements imposed during the evaluation. In Michael Baker-International Stantec JV, GAO sustained a protest after finding that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly assessed a weakness against an architect-engineer (A/E) joint venture for failing to submit a particular type of project experience that the solicitation did not require.

The decision provides an important reminder for government contractors: An agency cannot penalize an offeror for failing to demonstrate experience, qualifications, or capabilities that are not identified in the solicitation or reasonably encompassed within its stated evaluation criteria.

Background: Army Corps Eliminates A/E Joint Venture Based on Project Experience

The protest involved a Corps procurement for A/E services supporting projects throughout the Corps’ Northwestern Division. The procurement contemplated approximately five indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts, with a combined shared capacity of $200 million and individual task orders expected to range from $250,000 to $25 million.

The Corps evaluated firms’ qualifications statements under five criteria, listed in descending order of importance: (1) specialized experience and technical competence; (2) professional qualifications; (3) past performance; (4) capacity; and (5) knowledge of locality.

Under the most important criterion, specialized experience and technical competence, firms could submit up to 10 completed projects demonstrating their experience and qualifications in performing the anticipated work. That work included horizontal and vertical design, new construction, renovation, maintenance, and historic preservation.

The Corps ranked the protester, Michael Baker-International Stantec JV (MBIS), 10th among 16 competing firms and eliminated it from further consideration. In evaluating MBIS’s experience, the Corps assigned five strengths but also assessed two weaknesses. One of the weaknesses concerned MBIS’s failure to include a traditional design-bid-build (DBB) project involving new construction of a vertical facility within its submitted projects.

MBIS challenged that weakness at GAO, arguing that the Corps had applied an unstated evaluation criterion by requiring a particular type of DBB project. GAO agreed and sustained the protest on that ground.

GAO Sustains Protest Based on Unstated Evaluation Criterion

GAO explained that agencies must evaluate proposals and qualifications statements based on the evaluation factors identified in the solicitation and adequately document the basis for their evaluation conclusions. Although agencies may consider matters not expressly identified in a solicitation, those considerations must be reasonably and logically encompassed within the stated evaluation criteria. There also must be a clear nexus between the stated and unstated criteria. Applying these principles, GAO found that the Corps improperly penalized MBIS for failing to submit a project demonstrating DBB experience for a singular new construction vertical facility.

The solicitation broadly described the anticipated work and directed firms to submit projects demonstrating their experience across the contemplated scope. Although the solicitation identified several specific types of experience that firms should address, it did not identify DBB delivery style for a project limited to new construction of a single vertical facility as a requirement.

More importantly, the Corps had expressly addressed this issue in its questions and answers. When asked whether it preferred particular project delivery methods, the Corps responded that it had no preference between DBB and design-build projects. The Corps also explained that it was principally concerned with evaluating each firm’s ability to perform the various types of work identified in the solicitation. In response to a separate question about the number of vertical and horizontal projects, the Corps reiterated that project selection was up to the offeror. Despite those assurances, the Corps assessed MBIS a weakness because its 10 projects did not include a traditional DBB project involving new construction of a singular vertical facility.

GAO found that this evaluation was inconsistent with the solicitation. The record showed that MBIS had actually submitted three DBB projects, including a DBB vertical construction project involving renovation of a dormitory and two campus-wide design projects involving both vertical and horizontal construction. The Corps nevertheless maintained that none demonstrated the specific experience it wanted.

GAO rejected that rationale. The Corps failed to explain why a DBB project involving both vertical and horizontal construction was meaningfully different from a standalone DBB vertical construction project or why the inclusion of horizontal construction work undermined the relevance of MBIS’s vertical construction experience.

Ultimately, GAO concluded that the solicitation did not reasonably notify offerors that they were expected to submit at least one project involving DBB delivery for a project limited to new construction of a single building. The Corps thus improperly applied an unstated evaluation criterion when it assessed the weakness against MBIS.

GAO Finds Competitive Prejudice Despite Protester’s 10th-Place Ranking

The Corps also argued that MBIS could not establish competitive prejudice because it had been ranked 10th, while the agency had identified the seven highest-ranked firms for further consideration. GAO rejected that argument. Competitive prejudice requires a reasonable possibility that, but for the agency’s error, the protester would have had a substantial chance of receiving the award or, in this case, being ranked among the most highly qualified firms.

GAO observed that the seventh-ranked firm received the same adjectival ratings as MBIS under every evaluation criterion except specialized experience and technical competence. That firm received an exceptional rating under the most important criterion, while MBIS received an above-average rating. The seventh-ranked firm had six strengths and one minor weakness, while MBIS had five strengths and two weaknesses, including the improperly assessed DBB weakness and another minor weakness.

GAO explained that it could not determine with certainty whether removing the improper weakness would have resulted in MBIS receiving an exceptional rating or otherwise being considered technically equivalent to a firm ranked among the most highly qualified. Because there was a reasonable possibility that the improper evaluation affected MBIS’s ranking, GAO resolved its doubts concerning competitive prejudice in the protester’s favor. GAO therefore sustained the protest.

GAO recommended that the Corps reevaluate MBIS’s qualifications under the specialized experience and technical competence criterion, consistent with the solicitation, and establish a new ranking of the most highly qualified firms. GAO also recommended that MBIS recover its reasonable protest costs, including attorneys’ fees.

What Government Contractors Should Take Away from This Decision

The Michael Baker decision is an important reminder that agencies cannot use unstated evaluation criteria to distinguish between competing government contractors. Although agencies generally have discretion in evaluating technical qualifications and proposals, that discretion is not unlimited. An agency must follow the evaluation criteria it establishes and cannot impose additional requirements that offerors had no reasonable basis to anticipate.

The decision is particularly instructive because the Corps had expressly stated in its solicitation Q&As that it had no preference for a particular project delivery method. Contractors should pay close attention to solicitation amendments and Q&As because agency responses can clarify, qualify, or limit the evaluation criteria that will govern a competition. An agency’s subsequent evaluation must remain consistent with those representations.

For contractors preparing proposals or qualifications statements, the decision also highlights the importance of understanding the distinction between demonstrating experience across a broad scope of work and satisfying an unstated expectation that a submission include a particular project type. Contractors should identify and document relevant experience that addresses the actual evaluation criteria, while preserving agency communications that clarify how the agency intends to evaluate submissions.

Finally, contractors that believe an agency has applied unstated evaluation criteria should carefully examine the evaluation record, consult with experienced protest counsel, and identify how the improper criterion affected their competitive position. As Michael Baker demonstrates, a protester need not establish with certainty that correcting an evaluation error would change the award outcome. A reasonable possibility of competitive prejudice is sufficient. Even where a contractor initially ranks outside the group selected for further consideration, an improperly assessed weakness may provide a viable basis for challenging the evaluation.