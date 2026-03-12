GAO Report Identifies Opportunities for CPSC to Strengthen Oversight of Toxic Substances in Children’s Products

On February 23, 2026, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) publicly released a report entitled Consumer Product Safety Commission: Opportunities to Strengthen Oversight of Toxic Substances in Children’s Products. Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) asked GAO to review how the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) addresses children’s products that contain toxic substances such as lead. In the report, GAO examines CPSC’s processes for examining children’s products and planning for an electronic data filing system; processes for approving and assessing risks of third-party labs that test children’s products; and efforts to keep safety standards for lead and other toxic substances up-to-date. GAO notes that, beginning July 2026, CPSC will require importers to submit electronically (e-file) key data when products enter U.S. ports. According to CPSC officials, “e-filing may help address challenges, such as delays in completing examinations when importers lack lab testing documentation.” CPSC states that it has not developed an oversight plan to ensure that importers file timely, accurate data, however, even though “such a plan would help CPSC ensure that e-filing achieves its intended objectives, such as making targeting more effective and examinations more efficient.”

GAO recommends that CPSC:

Establish a plan to oversee compliance with e-filing requirements;

Establish a process for using violations data to assess risks associated with independent and government labs;

Review its lead requirements and document a process for completing lead reviews every five years; and

Document a process for staying up-to-date on changes related to phthalates and other toxic substances.

According to GAO, CPSC agreed with the recommendations and indicated it would implement them.