GAO Finds DOGE’s “Wall of Receipts” Savings Claims Don’t Hold Up — What It Means for Government Contractors

A new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, DOGE Wall of Receipts: More Transparency Needed on How Savings Are Derived from Contract, Grant, and Lease Terminations (GAO-26-108615, Aug. 2026), takes a hard look at the $110 billion in purported contract, grant, and lease “savings” that the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has publicized since February 2025 that its actions have achieved. For government contractors, the report is less a political story and more a cautionary tale about the gap between public termination announcements and what actually happens to a contract’s legal status, funding, and value.

The Headline Findings

GAO reviewed the Wall of Receipts against the Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS), USAspending.gov, and General Service Administration (GSA) lease tracker and found that DOGE’s claimed savings figures frequently do not reconcile with the underlying contract actions:

Nearly half of the “terminated” contracts were never terminated. Of the 13,476 contracts DOGE listed as terminated, GAO’s FPDS analysis found no termination action at all for 44.9% of them (representing $27.4 billion in claimed savings). Another 13.8% could not be verified because DOGE omitted identifying information.

Of the 13,476 contracts DOGE listed as terminated, GAO’s FPDS analysis found no termination action at all for 44.9% of them (representing $27.4 billion in claimed savings). Another 13.8% could not be verified because DOGE omitted identifying information. DOGE did not consistently apply its own stated formula (contract total value minus current obligations). Only 27.5% of reported savings could be tied to that method, while 60.7% used a different, undisclosed calculation or could not be explained at all.

(contract total value minus current obligations). Only 27.5% of reported savings could be tied to that method, while 60.7% used a different, undisclosed calculation or could not be explained at all. Claimed savings ignored costs contractors are entitled to. The methodology does not account for termination settlement costs, contract closeout costs, or the possibility that “descoped” or “reduced” work gets pushed onto a new or follow-on contract — sometimes with the same contractor.

The methodology does not account for termination settlement costs, contract closeout costs, or the possibility that “descoped” or “reduced” work gets pushed onto a new or follow-on contract — sometimes with the same contractor. Real-world examples show savings evaporating. A $1.7 billion Defense Health Agency IT contract was flagged for termination, but after DOD pushed back, no action was taken at all — yet the “savings” stayed on the website. In addition, two Air Force contracts had value cut, work descoped, and then were extended or re-awarded on a sole-source basis to the same contractor for the same work months later.

A $1.7 billion Defense Health Agency IT contract was flagged for termination, but after DOD pushed back, no action was taken at all — yet the “savings” stayed on the website. In addition, two Air Force contracts had value cut, work descoped, and then were extended or re-awarded on a sole-source basis to the same contractor for the same work months later. Leases and grants fared no better. DOGE overstated lease-termination savings by more than $80 million, including $15.3 million tied to terminations GSA had already initiated before DOGE even existed. For grants, DOGE’s calculation method could not be verified for 96% of reported savings.

GAO’s bottom line: DOGE’s publicly reported savings figures are, in many cases, unreliable, and the site fails to disclose known data-quality limitations — a violation of GAO’s key practices for transparent government reporting. GAO recommended that the White House, through DOGE, prominently disclose those limitations. DOGE has not responded to GAO’s requests for comment.

Why This Matters If You Hold or Are Pursuing a Federal Contract

A “termination” announcement is not a termination. Contractual rights and obligations under FAR Part 49 — including the right to submit a termination settlement proposal — are triggered by a contracting officer’s written termination notice, not by an agency’s public messaging or a line item on a website. If your contract appears on the Wall of Receipts but you have not received formal notice, your contract likely remains in force, and you should keep performing and invoicing accordingly unless and until you get a proper modification or termination notice.

Contractual rights and obligations under FAR Part 49 — including the right to submit a termination settlement proposal — are triggered by a contracting officer’s written termination notice, not by an agency’s public messaging or a line item on a website. If your contract appears on the Wall of Receipts but you have not received formal notice, your contract likely remains in force, and you should keep performing and invoicing accordingly unless and until you get a proper modification or termination notice. Descoping and value reductions can be reversed — plan for it. GAO documented several cases where agencies cut a contract’s value or removed options, only to extend the contract or issue a new sole-source award for the same work months later. If your contract is descoped, do not assume the reduction is permanent. Instead, preserve pricing, staffing, and capacity information that would support a future re-scope or option exercise, and watch for solicitations covering work you thought was gone.

GAO documented several cases where agencies cut a contract’s value or removed options, only to extend the contract or issue a new sole-source award for the same work months later. If your contract is descoped, do not assume the reduction is permanent. Instead, preserve pricing, staffing, and capacity information that would support a future re-scope or option exercise, and watch for solicitations covering work you thought was gone. Sole-source follow-on awards may draw scrutiny — and create opportunity. Several of the “savings” GAO reviewed were undone through sole-source contracts awarded without competition to the incumbent. Competitors who see this pattern in their market segment may have grounds to inquire about competition requirements. On the other hand, incumbents benefiting from such actions should ensure the justification for lack of competition is well documented, since these awards are exactly the kind of transaction likely to draw follow-on oversight.

Several of the “savings” GAO reviewed were undone through sole-source contracts awarded without competition to the incumbent. Competitors who see this pattern in their market segment may have grounds to inquire about competition requirements. On the other hand, incumbents benefiting from such actions should ensure the justification for lack of competition is well documented, since these awards are exactly the kind of transaction likely to draw follow-on oversight. Deobligation is not the same as savings to the contractor — or to the taxpayer. GAO’s analysis distinguishes real deobligations (funds actually taken off a contract) from “cost avoidance” (value reductions or unexercised options that may never translate into an actual reduction in spending). Contractors negotiating settlements or partial terminations should be precise about which category applies, since it affects what costs and profit remain recoverable.

GAO’s analysis distinguishes real deobligations (funds actually taken off a contract) from “cost avoidance” (value reductions or unexercised options that may never translate into an actual reduction in spending). Contractors negotiating settlements or partial terminations should be precise about which category applies, since it affects what costs and profit remain recoverable. Do not rely on the Wall of Receipts as an authoritative record. If a dispute arises over whether your contract was terminated, when, or on what basis, GAO’s findings suggest the website is not a reliable source. Contract files, FPDS records that have now transitioned to SAM.gov, and contracting officer correspondence remain the controlling documentation — and contractors should keep their own copies, since GAO itself found DOGE’s data too incomplete to verify independently.

The Takeaway

The GAO report does not just criticize DOGE’s transparency — it maps out, contract by contract, how “termination” announcements can diverge from contractual reality. For contractors, that divergence is where the legal and business risk lives: in settlement costs that may or may not be honored, in work that may resurface under a new contract vehicle, and in savings claims that may not survive a documented review. In short, contractors should be wary of relying on data from the Wall of Receipts and should instead ground their decisions in the formal contract record.