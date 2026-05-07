From Future Requirement to Present Risk: California Privacy Audit Readiness
Thursday, May 7, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

California companies may have less time than they think to prepare for privacy audits. The California Privacy Protection Agency’s (CPPA) new Audits Division, created in February 2026, is expected to begin assessing companies’ compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) this year, according to Executive Director Tom Kemp. This is a notable remark because—while the formal deadline to submit cybersecurity audit certifications does not begin until 2028 for some businesses—the CPPA expects companies to already be building and maintaining real audit-ready compliance programs.

So, what will these audits likely look at? The CPPA has not laid out a full roadmap, but recent comments suggest the CPPA may focus on practical problem areas that have already drawn enforcement attention. That includes whether consumers can actually exercise their rights to access, correct, delete, and opt out, whether privacy policies are accurate and complete, and how businesses handle newer risk areas like chatbots, large language models, surveillance pricing, and sensitive data. Auditors may also review a company’s cybersecurity program, internal governance, systems, and vendor relationships. If they find serious gaps, those issues could be referred for enforcement, where penalties have already reached six and seven figures.

The messaging is clear: if your organization does business in California or operates nationally, it’s time to stop treating audit obligations as a future paperwork exercise and start treating them as a present compliance priority. Companies should assess whether the rules apply to them, test whether their cybersecurity program is properly documented and owned by qualified personnel, and align their audit readiness work with California’s separate risk assessment requirements. These audits may be new, but the expectation to be prepared is already here.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 777 Partners LLC
Published: 6 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: B2B Cloud Software Business
Published: 5 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sunshine Enclosures, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Full Scale, LLC
Published: 30 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: All American Roofing & Waterproofing, Inc
Published: 21 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CRESTON PARK HOLDINGS LLC & OUR HOME INVESTMENTS LLC
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Ambrosia, LLC
Published: 14 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #490 – Dating App Hijacks + Repurposes College Student’s TikTok Video
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Trends Fashion, Beauty, and Wearable Tech Brands Need to Watch
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
CISA Warning: Firestarter Malware Persists in Cisco Devices
by: Linn F. Freedman
ShinyHunters Target Medical Device Company Medtronic
by: Linn F. Freedman
Privacy Tip #489 – Social Media Scams #1 in 2025
by: Linn F. Freedman
What Legal AI Is Really Changing in Law Firm Economics
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
EU AI Act Update: Omnibus Talks Stall, but Clock Is Still Ticking
by: Daniel J. Lass
Tempus AI Faces Class Action Cases for Collection of Genetic Information in Acquisition
by: Linn F. Freedman
CCPA Employee Data Rulemaking Could Reshape Employer Privacy Compliance in California
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
SCOTUS Hears the Next Big Fourth Amendment Fight Over Digital Location Data
by: Roma Patel
Phishing Now Top Method for Initial Unauthorized Network Access
by: Linn F. Freedman
Quota Control: Connecticut’s New Warehouse Law Has Manufacturing Impact
by: Abby M. Warren , Christopher A. Costain
Sixth Circuit, Sitting En Banc, Rejects Class Certification in Auto Insurance Total Loss Case
by: Wystan M. Ackerman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 