Further Delay in SB 343 Legal Challenge
Friday, September 25, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On September 23, 2026, the Court again postponed the previously scheduled Early Neutral Evaluation (ENE) conference and related deadlines in the ongoing litigation involving a First Amendment challenge to SB 343, California’s “Truth in Recycling” law. The ENE conference is now scheduled for November 4, 2026.

As we discussed, in California League of Food Producers v. Bonta (S.D. Cal.), a group of 21 food industry associations (Plaintiffs) challenged the constitutionality of SB 343. On July 14, the Court granted Plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction, barring enforcement of SB 343 during the pendency of the lawsuit. As we noted, following the issuance of the injunction, two non-profit organizations, Earth Island Institute (EII) and Californians Against Waste (CAW), sought to intervene in the case in defense of SB 343. After the filing of the intervention motion, which Plaintiffs opposed, the Court set an ENE conference for September 24, 2026.

In a joint motion submitted in August, Plaintiffs and Defendant (the Parties) asked the Court to vacate the ENE conference and related deadlines, and reset those dates until after the Court issues a decision on the pending motion to intervene. On August 25, the Court denied the Parties’ request, but granted a month-long continuance and rescheduled the ENE conference for October 28. On September 22, the Parties once again asked the Court to reschedule the ENE conference, and the Court granted that request. Confidential ENE statements are due to the Court by October 26 to allow time to review before the November 4 conference.

Separately, as the motion to intervene is now fully briefed, a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

© 2026 Keller and Heckman LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Elmira Real Estate Enterprises, LLC
Published: 24 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE PROCESS: Selected Assets of a Confidential Electric Motor Manufacturer
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Keller and Heckman LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 