Funked Out: Sixth Circuit Finds Copyright Ownership Claim Accrues Upon Plain and Express Repudiation
Thursday, June 11, 2026
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Addressing when a copyright ownership claim accrues under the Copyright Act, the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit reversed a summary judgment grant, finding that genuine disputes of material fact remained as to whether a musician’s estate timely asserted joint ownership rights in certain sound recordings. The Court explained that an ownership claim accrues only when one party plainly and expressly repudiates another party’s ownership. Est. of Worrell v. Thang, Inc., Case No. 25-1863 (6th Cir. May 27, 2026) (Boggs, Batchelder, Moore, JJ.)

George Bernard (Bernie) Worrell, Jr. and George Clinton were members of Parliament-Funkadelic (P-Funk), the influential funk collective that began in the 1950s. Worrell collaborated with Clinton and P-Funk for approximately a decade before leaving the group in the 1980s. During that period, Worrell and Clinton allegedly operated under several informal and disputed agreements, including a purported 1976 agreement under which Worrell allegedly assigned ownership of certain sound recordings to Thang, Inc. (a company owned by Clinton) in exchange for royalty payments. The parties disputed whether the agreement was ever validly executed, and Worrell allegedly was not consistently paid under it.

After Worrell died in 2016, his estate sued Thang in New York state court in 2019 for breach of contract. Thang prevailed, arguing that Worrell did not possess a countersigned copy of the 1976 agreement. In that litigation, Clinton submitted sworn testimony stating that Thang never signed the agreement and that Clinton himself did not sign either the original or a copy.

Two years later, the estate sued Thang in federal district court, seeking a declaration that Worrell jointly owned the sound recordings he created with P-Funk and requesting an accounting of royalties. The district court granted summary judgment to Clinton and Thang, finding that the Copyright Act’s statute of limitations barred the estate’s claims. The estate appealed.

The Sixth Circuit explained that a copyright ownership claim accrues only once and must be brought within three years of accrual. Following its own precedent and the approach of other circuits, the Court reiterated that an ownership claim accrues when there has been a “plain and express repudiation” of ownership by one party against another. The Court emphasized that the repudiation inquiry is fact-intensive and subject to equitable considerations.

Applying that standard, the Sixth Circuit found genuine disputes of material fact as to when, if ever, Clinton and Thang plainly and expressly repudiated Worrell’s alleged co-ownership. The Court reasoned that because the New York court had determined that Thang never executed the 1976 agreement, which was the agreement that purportedly exchanged Worrell’s ownership rights for royalty payments, a fact finder could conclude that Worrell never gave up his joint ownership rights in the recordings. The Sixth Circuit also found that the parties’ decades-long conduct in relation to the agreement complicated the limitations analysis and precluded summary judgment.

The Sixth Circuit also considered whether the estate had presented sufficient evidence of joint authorship. Under the Copyright Act, a joint work is one prepared by two or more authors with the intention that their contributions be merged into inseparable or interdependent parts of a unitary whole. Joint authorship therefore requires both authorship and intent.

As to authorship, the Sixth Circuit found that the estate had offered substantial evidence that Worrell contributed original expression to the disputed recordings. The Court pointed to Clinton’s own statements describing Worrell as a pioneer and innovator in emerging keyboard technology, as someone who brought a distinctive “sonic stew” to P-Funk’s music, and as a musician whose classical training and perfect pitch helped shape the band’s sound. On that record, the Court could not conclude as a matter of law that Worrell’s contributions were insufficiently expressive, creative, or original to support coauthorship.

As to intent, the Sixth Circuit applied the “collegial intent” standard, which asks whether the parties intended to be joint authors in a practical, nontechnical sense, regardless of whether they understood the legal consequences of that relationship. The Court considered factors such as billing and credit, decision-making authority, and the parties’ ability to enter into agreements concerning ownership and authorship. The evidence showed that Clinton viewed Worrell as a founding member and musical director of P-Funk; that Worrell had meaningful decision-making authority in arranging music before mixing, mastering, and overdubbing; and that the purported 1976 agreement itself reflected that the parties viewed Worrell’s contributions as substantial enough to require an assignment of ownership rights.

The Sixth Circuit reversed and remanded because genuine disputes of material fact remained and at least part of the estate’s copyright ownership claim was timely.

© 2026 McDermott Will & Schulte LLP

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