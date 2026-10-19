Fuel Card Company Pays $100 Million to FTC to Settle Deceptive Practices Charges

On September 17, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC or Commission) announced that FleetCor Technologies (FleetCor) and CEO Ronald Clarke (Clarke) agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that the company charged its customers hidden fees while falsely promising to save them money. The settlement is the conclusion of a case that was first filed by the Commission in federal court in 2019, alleging five counts of violations of Section 5 of the FTC Act concerning FleetCor’s marketing and fee practices.

FleetCor (now known as Corpay, Inc.) marketed fuel cards – charge cards that customers can distribute to vehicle drivers to purchase fuel and transportation-related products and services. According to the FTC’s complaint, FleetCor advertised its fuel cards to businesses by claiming that customers would save money; that the cards provide fraud controls that protect customers from unauthorized transactions; and that the cards have no set-up, transaction, or membership fees, including when used to purchase fuel.

Customers’ experiences, however, were quite the opposite, according to the Commission. Tens of thousands of complaints were lodged with the company, government agencies, and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) concerning FleetCor’s fee practices and allegedly dishonest marketing. The FTC’s complaint claims that FleetCor charged customers hundreds of millions of dollars in undisclosed fees, including fees for programs customers never ordered, and imposed late fees on customers who had either paid on time or were prevented by FleetCor from doing so. According to the FTC, FleetCor’s ads for the fuel cards deceptively claimed the cards would provide specific per-gallon savings, despite the FTC’s contention that Clarke knew that customers typically don’t achieve such savings; misrepresented the cards’ protection from unauthorized purchases; and claimed that customers could use the cards at “tens of thousands of locations nationwide,” without incurring a transaction fee, which was not always the case.

The FTC also alleges that Clarke was not only aware of, but was instrumental in, the company’s deceptive practices. The complaint states that the company’s own internal communications show that Clarke was “actively involved in efforts to create fees, knew how and when the company was charging them, and that the company re-enrolled customers in certain fees after those customers asked FleetCor to remove the fees from their statements.” While directing employees to fix criticism aimed at the company, such as its BBB rating, the FTC contended that Clarke failed to remedy FleetCor’s practices.

Under the terms of the settlement, payment must be made within 8 days of the effective date of the Settlement Order, and FleetCor must provide sufficient customer information to enable the Commission to efficiently administer consumer redress.