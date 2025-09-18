The FTC's Non-Compete Saga Comes to an End

On September 5, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it would end its appeals for two U.S. District Court rulings — Ryan, LLC v. FTC (Texas) and Properties of the Villages v. FTC (Florida). Chairman Ferguson and Commissioner Holyoak issued a joint statement supporting the decision to abandon the appeals. Commissioner Meador concurred, and Commissioner Slaughter dissented.

The decision marks the end of uncertainty for employers nationwide regarding the enforceability of non-compete agreements. Bottom line: non-competes will remain a state law issue.

Currently, more than 30 states have implemented restrictions requiring that non-competes be reasonable in time, scope, and the geographical area of the restriction. But state law varies depending on where an employer, and its employees, are located. For example, Florida courts are far more receptive to enforcing non-competes, often granting injunctive relief to prevent employees from competing. By contrast, California and a few other states prohibit enforcement of non-compete agreements altogether.

State law is constantly evolving, with many states looking into whether non-competes should be permitted, restricted, or banned outright. Due to the constantly changing landscape, employers should consider reviewing agreements with counsel to ensure they comply with various state laws.