The FTC's Non-Compete Saga Comes to an End
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On September 5, 2025, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced it would end its appeals for two U.S. District Court rulings — Ryan, LLC v. FTC (Texas) and Properties of the Villages v. FTC (Florida). Chairman Ferguson and Commissioner Holyoak issued a joint statement supporting the decision to abandon the appeals. Commissioner Meador concurred, and Commissioner Slaughter dissented. 

The decision marks the end of uncertainty for employers nationwide regarding the enforceability of non-compete agreements. Bottom line: non-competes will remain a state law issue. 

Currently, more than 30 states have implemented restrictions requiring that non-competes be reasonable in time, scope, and the geographical area of the restriction. But state law varies depending on where an employer, and its employees, are located. For example, Florida courts are far more receptive to enforcing non-competes, often granting injunctive relief to prevent employees from competing. By contrast, California and a few other states prohibit enforcement of non-compete agreements altogether.

State law is constantly evolving, with many states looking into whether non-competes should be permitted, restricted, or banned outright. Due to the constantly changing landscape, employers should consider reviewing agreements with counsel to ensure they comply with various state laws.

[T]he Federal Trade Commission took steps to dismiss its appeals in Ryan, LLC v. FTC, No. 24-10951 (5th Cir.), and Properties of the Villages v. FTC, No. 24-13102 (11th Cir.), and to accede to the vacatur of the Non-Compete Clause Rule.
© 2025 BARNES & THORNBURG LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: National Supplier of Home Furnishings
Published: 16 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Sky Gate, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: FF&E in Presidio 183, LLC
Published: 15 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Interest in 315 Lake LLC and Madskye LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Gizmo Medical, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Harrisburg Hotel, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ABC SALE: Superplastic, Inc.
Published: 4 September, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Bison Hardwood, LLC
Published: 28 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Shoreview Holding LLC
Published: 25 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Vertify, Inc
Published: 20 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: BMD-III CHT Mezz, LLC
Published: 18 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interests in RINO 17 LLC
Published: 11 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: LCP Hollywood Lender LLC
Published: 8 August, 2025
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT: Common Cents Distributors, LLC
Published: 26 June, 2025
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Minnesota Employers Face Major Compliance Shifts in 2026
by: Jennifer Service , Rebecca J. Bernhard
OIG Greenlights Independent Family Grant Program
by: Astrid Monroig , Heather F. Delgado
FDA Launches Crackdown on Deceptive Drug Advertising and Initiates Rulemaking
by: Seth Mailhot
State Department Ends Third Country National Visa Processing
by: Mandira Sethi , Sarah J. Hawk
SEC Announces Formation of Cross-Border Task Force to Combat Fraud
by: Eric J. Beste , Scott Hulsey
Texas Expands SMS Marketing Rules With SB 140
by: Megan New , Sarah P. Harrell
Fifth Circuit Remands SEC Securities Lending and Short Sale Disclosure Rules
by: Scott Budlong
California Supreme Court Rules Employers Can't Claim Ignorance to Avoid Wage Violation Penalties
by: Mark Wallin
Immigration Spotlight Revives Questions About In-Person I-9 Verification
by: Leslie K. Eason , Mandira Sethi
The State of Employment Law: Several States Protect Employees’ Lawful Off-Duty Activities
by: Douglas M. Oldham
Illinois Eliminates Fact Finding Conferences for Department of Human Rights Charges
by: Douglas M. Oldham
OIG Clarifies Small Entity Investment Safe Harbor for Physicians
by: Stephen M. Fatum , Amy Kluesner
Section 181 Goes Platinum: A Tax Relief Game-Changer for Recording Artists and Labels
by: Stephen G. Weizenecker

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 