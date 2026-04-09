FTC Submits Budget Request for FY 2027 and Says Most Mergers Benefit the Economy
Thursday, April 9, 2026
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On April 3, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) submitted its fiscal year (FY) 2027 budget request (“Budget Request”) to Congress. 

The Budget Request seeks funding of $426.7 million and 1,183 full-time equivalents (FTEs). 

Although modestly higher than the FY 2025 appropriations level that was used as the baseline for the Budget Request, the proposed FY 2027 budget represents a significant increase over the congressionally approved amount of $383.6 million and 1,100 FTEs for FY 2026. It is worth mentioning, however, that much of the FTC’s operating budget is funded by Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) filing fees and collections from the National Do Not Call Registry.

Despite the notable increase, which suggests an appetite for greater enforcement, the Budget Request reflects a rather positive view of how most mergers and acquisitions affect the overall economy. 

Pointing to the return of early termination of the HSR waiting period as an example, the Budget Request proclaims that “the FTC believes that the vast majority of mergers are good for American businesses, good for American consumers, and good for the American economy.” It goes on to state that “[f]or the economy to grow and innovate, the business community needs certainty and clarity from antitrust enforcers. The Trump-Vance FTC has worked diligently to create that certainty and clarity and will continue to do so.”

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