FTC to Require Cox Media Group, Two Other Firms to Pay Nearly $1 Million to Settle Charges They Deceived Customers About “Active Listening” AI-Powered Marketing Service

News break!!! The FTC just issued a press release, which you can read here.

Here is a summary of the FTC press release.

The Federal Trade Commission has reached settlements totaling $930,000 with three marketing companies — Cox Media Group (CMG), MindSift LLC, and 1010 Digital Works LLC — over allegations that they deceived customers by falsely marketing an AI-powered advertising service they called “Active Listening.”

The Alleged Deception

The three companies claimed their Active Listening service used a proprietary algorithm to capture and analyze conversations picked up by consumers’ smart devices in real time, then targeted localized advertisements to consumers within specific geographic areas. CMG and its two marketing partners marketed this service primarily to small businesses seeking to reach nearby customers. The FTC alleged that the entire premise was false: the service did not use voice data at all, nor did it accurately place ads in the locations promised to customers. In reality, the companies were simply reselling email lists purchased from third-party data brokers — at a significant markup.

The Consent Fiction

A second core allegation involves fabricated consumer consent. The companies told prospective clients that consumers had “opted in” to the Active Listening service. In fact, no consent was ever sought or obtained. The companies characterized routine click-through acceptance of app terms of service as affirmative opt-in consent to the collection of voice data — a characterization the FTC flatly rejected. The Commission noted that, had the service actually functioned as advertised, collecting voice data from consumers’ homes without genuine consent would itself have violated Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The Settlement Terms

Under the proposed consent orders, CMG must pay $880,000, while MindSift and 1010 Digital Works will each pay $25,000. The funds will be used to provide redress to CMG customers harmed by the practices. MindSift and 1010 Digital Works also face a second count for providing CMG with the “means and instrumentalities” to deceive customers through misleading marketing materials and sales presentations.

Going forward, all three companies are prohibited from making misrepresentations about: (1) the qualities and features of their advertising and marketing services; (2) the collection and use of voice data and consumer consent; and (3) the geographic targeting capabilities of their services.

Regulatory Significance

The Commission voted 2-0 to issue the administrative complaints and accept the consent agreements. The proposed orders will be published in the Federal Register and remain open for public comment for 30 days before becoming final. Once final, each violation of the consent orders carries a potential civil penalty of up to $53,088.

Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, emphasized that honesty with customers is a fundamental business obligation and that all three companies fell short of that standard. The case serves as a clear signal that fabricated AI capabilities and manufactured consumer consent claims will draw federal regulatory scrutiny regardless of the size of the companies involved.