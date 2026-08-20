FTC Puts Personalized Pricing on Notice- What Retailers Should Know About the Agency’s Proposed Enforcement Policy

For years, retailers have used data to understand what consumers want, when they want it, and how much they may be willing to pay. As artificial intelligence and increasingly sophisticated pricing tools make it possible to tailor prices at the individual level, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is signaling that the line between legitimate pricing strategy and unlawful consumer deception may turn on a deceptively simple question: What did the consumer know?

Specifically, the FTC has clearly stated: “Where consumers reasonably expect that prices for a product or service will not vary based on their personal data, businesses that engage in personalized pricing should clearly and conspicuously disclose not just that the price is personalized, but also the basis for that personalization and the types of data on which the personalization is based.”

On August 19, 2026, the FTC issued a proposed enforcement policy statement addressing personalized pricing — the use of personal data to set a price based on what a business believes a particular consumer is willing to spend. The proposal does not ban personalized pricing, create a new cause of action, or bind courts or businesses. It does, however, put retailers and other consumer-facing companies on notice that the FTC may treat undisclosed personalized pricing as an unfair or deceptive practice under Section 5 of the FTC Act.

The Commission approved publication of the proposal by a 2–0 vote. Public comments will be due 30 days after the statement appears in the Federal Register.

The Important Distinction: Dynamic Pricing Is Not Necessarily Personalized Pricing

Not every price change is personalized pricing. Dynamic pricing typically adjusts prices based on market-wide or transaction-specific conditions, such as supply and demand, time of day, inventory, seasonality, delivery distance, or driver availability. Airlines, hotels, rideshare companies, and retailers have used versions of dynamic pricing for decades.

Personalized pricing, by contrast, uses information about a particular consumer — such as browsing history, purchase patterns, location, device information, household characteristics, or inferred income — to estimate that consumer’s willingness to pay. In the FTC’s framing, the concern is not merely that two consumers may pay different prices. It is that a business may silently use information that is personal to each consumer to decide how much each will be charged.

That distinction should be central to any retailer’s compliance analysis. A price that rises for everyone because demand spikes is materially different from a price that rises only for a consumer whose data suggests urgency, limited alternatives, willingness to pay more, or a reduced likelihood of comparison shopping.

The FTC’s Theory Under Section 5

The FTC candidly acknowledges that Congress has not authorized it to prohibit personalized pricing in all circumstances. Instead, the agency relies on its existing authority over unfair or deceptive acts or practices.

Deception – The proposed statement reasons that consumers generally expect a listed retail price to be the same price offered to other consumers shopping at the same place and time. A retailer may therefore mislead consumers if it expressly or implicitly represents that a price is static or broadly available when the price has, in fact, been personalized. The FTC also views the omission as potentially material because a consumer who knows the price is personalized could comparison shop, use private browsing or a virtual private network, choose a different retailer, or decline the transaction.

Unfairness – The FTC separately suggests that an undisclosed higher personalized price may cause substantial injury that consumers cannot reasonably avoid. According to the proposal, any legitimate benefits of personalization could still be achieved without concealing that personalization. Whether that reasoning will withstand scrutiny in a particular enforcement action will depend on the evidence, including actual consumer injury, reasonable avoidability, and countervailing benefits to consumers or competition.

In plain terms, the FTC’s concern is transparency. If shoppers are led to believe a price is generally available, but it has actually been tailored to them using personal data, the retailer may face Section 5 risk. The key point: Consumers need to know when personalization is affecting the price so they can comparison shop, use privacy tools, choose another retailer, or walk away.

The agency also connects pricing practices to data privacy. Collecting, using, or disclosing personal data for personalized pricing without adequate notice or consent — or without verifying that the consumer consented to the data’s collection for that purpose — may present a separate Section 5 risk.

What Would the FTC Expect Retailers to Disclose?

Where consumers reasonably expect a generally available price, the FTC says a disclosure should be clear and conspicuous and explain:

The fact of personalization – The consumer should be told that the displayed price is personalized.

The consumer should be told that the displayed price is personalized. The basis for personalization – The disclosure should explain why or how the price was personalized.

The disclosure should explain why or how the price was personalized. The types of data used – The consumer should understand what categories of personal information influenced the price.

A vague statement that a consumer has received a “specially selected” price likely would not satisfy the FTC. The agency instead offers as potentially sufficient a complete and accurate disclosure that a price reflects the consumer’s estimated willingness to pay, derived from prior purchases made through the same account.

The proposal stops short of prescribing specific language, placement, timing, or formatting. Those unresolved details matter. Retailers considering disclosures should evaluate whether consumers will encounter them before the pricing information affects their shopping decisions — not only at checkout after the consumer has invested time in the transaction.

The FTC’s Examples Show Where It Sees the Greatest Risk

The proposed statement identifies several nonexclusive scenarios that the agency believes could raise Section 5 concerns if not adequately disclosed, including:

Urgency or vulnerability – Higher prices based on data suggesting that a consumer cannot leave home, is traveling for a funeral, needs emergency medical transportation, or was recently the victim of a crime.

Higher prices based on data suggesting that a consumer cannot leave home, is traveling for a funeral, needs emergency medical transportation, or was recently the victim of a crime. Household characteristics – A higher grocery-delivery price for milk because data indicates that children live in the household.

A higher grocery-delivery price for milk because data indicates that children live in the household. Reduced competition – A rideshare company charging more because the consumer does not have a competitor’s app installed.

A rideshare company charging more because the consumer does not have a competitor’s app installed. Real-time location – A retailer increasing an online price because the consumer is currently inside the retailer’s store or parking lot.

These examples are intentionally provocative, but they illustrate the broader enforcement principle: Using intimate, sensitive, or situational data to exploit a consumer’s perceived lack of alternatives is more likely to draw scrutiny than a conventional discount or a market-wide price adjustment.

The Risk Extends Beyond the FTC

The federal proposal arrives against a rapidly changing state backdrop. New York already requires disclosure when a price is set by an algorithm using personal data. Maryland and New Jersey have enacted grocery-focused restrictions, while Connecticut requires an explicit consumer-facing notice when personal data increases a price. Additional bills are pending across the country, and state attorneys general can investigate pricing practices under broad state consumer-protection statutes even without a law specifically addressing personalized pricing.

For retailers, this creates at least three layers of exposure: regulatory inquiries, enforcement under federal or state consumer-protection and privacy laws, and follow-on private litigation. A regulator’s inquiry letter, public report, or settlement can quickly become the roadmap for a putative consumer class action alleging deceptive pricing, undisclosed data use, or economic injury.

Pricing vendors create another potential fault line. A retailer may not design the algorithm or possess every data input, but regulators and private plaintiffs are unlikely to accept “the vendor did it” as a complete defense. Companies should understand what data their tools ingest, where it comes from, whether it is shared across customers or competitors, and whether the vendor’s descriptions of the product match its actual operation.

What Retailers Should Do Now

The policy statement remains a proposal, and its final form may change. Still, retailers should not wait for an investigation to understand their own pricing systems. The FTC has clearly stated that this will be an enforcement priority.

As such, some practical steps that companies can begin to consider include:

Inventory pricing practices across channels – Identify where prices, fees, discounts, promotions, loyalty benefits, delivery charges, and product recommendations can vary by user, account, device, location, or customer segment.

Identify where prices, fees, discounts, promotions, loyalty benefits, delivery charges, and product recommendations can vary by user, account, device, location, or customer segment. Map the data inputs – Determine whether pricing tools use individual-level data, inferred characteristics, third-party data, or sensitive information — and distinguish those inputs from aggregate market signals.

Determine whether pricing tools use individual-level data, inferred characteristics, third-party data, or sensitive information — and distinguish those inputs from aggregate market signals. Audit vendor relationships – Review technical documentation, data rights, audit rights, indemnification, regulatory-cooperation provisions, and restrictions on cross-client or competitor data.

Review technical documentation, data rights, audit rights, indemnification, regulatory-cooperation provisions, and restrictions on cross-client or competitor data. Pressure-test disclosures – Assess whether existing notices accurately and prominently explain the fact, basis, and data inputs of personalization before the consumer makes a purchasing decision.

Assess whether existing notices accurately and prominently explain the fact, basis, and data inputs of personalization before the consumer makes a purchasing decision. Examine consent and privacy representations – Confirm that actual data uses align with privacy notices, consumer consents, loyalty-program terms, and applicable state privacy requirements.

Confirm that actual data uses align with privacy notices, consumer consents, loyalty-program terms, and applicable state privacy requirements. Test for unintended outcomes – Evaluate whether algorithms rely on proxies for protected characteristics or disproportionately raise prices for vulnerable consumers.

Evaluate whether algorithms rely on proxies for protected characteristics or disproportionately raise prices for vulnerable consumers. Document legitimate business reasons – Preserve contemporaneous records explaining pricing differentials, market-based inputs, testing, human oversight, and the company’s efforts to avoid consumer harm.

Preserve contemporaneous records explaining pricing differentials, market-based inputs, testing, human oversight, and the company’s efforts to avoid consumer harm. Prepare for inquiries and litigation – Establish ownership across legal, privacy, marketing, pricing, and technology teams, and preserve a defensible record before a regulator or plaintiff asks for it.

The bottom line: Personalized pricing is not off limits, but undisclosed personalization is becoming harder to defend. Retailers that understand how their pricing tools work, disclose personalization clearly, and align pricing practices with privacy promises will be better positioned as regulators, lawmakers, and plaintiffs’ lawyers continue to focus on this issue.