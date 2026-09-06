FTC Publishes Price Transparency FAQs for Auto Dealers

On September 15, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission announced that staff published frequently asked questions on price transparency to help the automobile industry comply with the FTC Act. The guidance reiterates that the advertised price of a vehicle must be the actual price that any consumer can walk in and pay to purchase the vehicle, excluding only charges that the government requires the consumer to pay.

“The FTC Act requires truthful and accurate pricing, which brings significant benefits for consumers and competition,” said Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Price transparency is a priority for the Trump-Vance FTC, and today’s guidance is intended to help dealers and others in the auto industry better understand how the law applies to their advertising.”

The FAQs provide guidance on such topics as:

Why price transparency is an enforcement priority for the FTC

What an advertised price should include

How to handle document fees, rebates and discounts

How to account for price negotiations and optional items

How to communicate price transparently across different media

How to advertise accurately when vehicles are in transit

How to assist the FTC’s enforcement efforts

Earlier this year, the Commission sent letters to 97 auto groups nationwide encouraging dealers to review their advertising practices and warning them that the prices they advertise must be the actual price—including all mandatory fees—that consumers will be required to pay.

In addition, the FTC continues to bring lawsuits against auto dealers that allegedly mislead consumers by advertising one price only to end up charging higher amounts, including through undisclosed fees and charges.