FTC Obtains $6.5 Million Contempt Sanction Against Payment Processor
Thursday, June 4, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On May 19, the FTC announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada held a payment processor and two of its executives in civil contempt for allegedly violating a 2015 order governing the company’s payment processing activities. According to the FTC, the court found that the defendants failed to comply with requirements designed to prevent the processing of payments for merchants engaged in fraudulent or deceptive conduct and imposed $6.5 million in sanctions.

The underlying order arose from a 2015 settlement of an earlier FTC enforcement action involving allegations that the payment processor facilitated unauthorized payment transactions. Under the settlement, the firm committed to certain compliance measures and paid $3.3 million without admitting wrongdoing. In its recent ruling, the court concluded that the defendants violated multiple provisions of the 2015 order. Specifically, the court found that the defendants:

  • Processed transactions for prohibited merchants. The court found that the defendants continued processing transactions for certain merchants on Mastercard’s Member Alert to Control High-Risk Merchants (“MATCH”) list.
  • Helped merchants avoid fraud monitoring controls. The court found that the defendants assisted certain merchants in shifting transactions among accounts and avoiding fraud and risk-monitoring programs.
  • Failed to conduct required underwriting. The court found that the defendants did not adequately collect, verify, or investigate merchant information required under the 2015 order.
  • Failed to satisfy monitoring and reporting obligations. The court found that the defendants continued processing for merchants with elevated chargeback activity without completing required investigations and reports.

The court imposed $6.5 million in sanctions after concluding that the defendants violated the injunction’s requirements. The court declined the FTC’s requests to appoint a receiver and permanently prohibit the executives from participating in the payment processing industry.

Putting It Into Practice: The FTC continues to scrutinize entities that provide services to businesses engaged in consumer-facing activities, particularly where those entities allegedly facilitate conduct that harms consumers (previously discussed here). Although this case involved violations of a prior court order, the decision underscores the FTC’s continued focus on payment processors and other third-party service providers that play a role in the payments ecosystem. Payment processors should review merchant onboarding, underwriting, monitoring, and chargeback management practices to ensure they remain consistent with applicable legal requirements and any existing regulatory or court-imposed obligations.

Further Constributions by Chris Wong, law clerk in the firm's Washington, D.C. office

Copyright © 2026 Sheppard

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Certain personal property of Cubitac Corp. and Cabitac Corp
Published: 4 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wrapify, Inc
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RL Eastpoint LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Membership Interest in C-5 Investors Mezz, LLC
Published: 1 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ICC Group Holdings, Inc
Published: 28 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

CFPB Positions Mark Paoletta to Succeed Russel Vought
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Federal Banking Agencies Continue Effort to Eliminate Reputation Risk from Supervision
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
CA, MD, VA Force Lenders' Hand on Divorce-Triggered Mortgage Assumptions
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
No Losses, No Problem: The Supreme Court’s Sripetch Decision Expands the SEC’s Disgorgement Toolkit
by: Bill Mateja , Michael J. Gilbert
OHCA Releases Proposed Emergency Regulations Implementing AB 1415 Reporting Requirements for Private Equity (PE) and Management Services Organizations (MSOs)
by: Jordan E. Grushkin , Matthew J. Goldman
Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal of Securities Fraud Complaint Challenging Company’s Risk Disclosures, Distinguishing Prior Decisions
by: Elisha J. Kobre
From CAPE to Cope? - CBP Reverses Position on Universal IEEPA Duty Refunds
by: Henry Chen , J. Scott Maberry
FDIC Proposes AML and Sanctions Standards for Stablecoin Issuers
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Fair Housing Groups Challenge CFPB’s Regulation B Rollback
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Executive Order Directs Federal Regulators to Review Fintech Barriers and Payment System Access
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Brazil Takes Initial Steps to Implement a 40 Hour Work Week
by: J. Anthony Girolami
Maryland Expands Scope of Virtual Currency Kiosk Law
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DOJ’s New National Fraud Enforcement Division
by: Tom Reklaitis

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 