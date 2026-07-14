FTC Maintains Focus on “Made in USA” Claims

Following a sweep of enforcement actions and closing letters related to “Made in the USA” (MUSA) claims earlier this year (which we wrote about here), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC or the Commission) continues its focus on these claims with recent warning letters to seven companies. On July 6, 2026, the FTC announced that it had issued warning letters to companies that marketed their products as American-made (one company claimed their drum equipment was “Made in Texas”). Without revealing any details, the warning letters state broadly that the FTC has reason to believe that products sold by these entities may be imported, in whole or in significant part, and may therefore be in violation of the FTC Act and the Commission’s Made in USA Labeling Rule (MUSA Rule). Of note, the FTC letters highlight claims appearing in product brochures, company websites, social media accounts and posts, and even trade shows, not just those on product labels. Among the seven businesses targeted by the FTC’s latest campaign are companies engaged in business-to-businesses (B2B) sales of products such as drums, laser machines, and coordinate measuring machines.

Like the FTC’s MUSA sweep in April, the recent warning letters are linked to the Administration’s March 13, 2026 Executive Order (EO), “Ensuring Truthful Advertising of Products Claiming to be Made in America,” which directed the Commission to prioritize enforcement of fraudulent MUSA claims “wherever appropriate.” Although both sweeps are connected to the EO, the targeted companies are varied. April’s sweep involved companies selling American flag products, footwear, electronic dartboards, custom displays, and trailers.

As we previously discussed, the FTC’s net seems to be widening. In 2025, the FTC issued warning letters both to individual companies and, for the first time, online marketplaces. And in 2024, the Commission resolved four enforcement actions, including one with a record civil penalty for violating a prior FTC order. The ongoing focus by the FTC and the current Administration on MUSA claims is a reminder to companies, whether they are targeting consumers or business customers, to ensure that claims about U.S. origin, including claims on product packaging, marketing collaterals, social media and online platforms, are truthful, non-misleading, and adequately substantiated.