FTC Attorneys Ask Court to Hold Payment Processors in Contempt for Allegedly Violating 2015 Order

The FTC alleged that the company violated numerous provisions of the 2015 order while processing for companies expressly prohibited by the order. This includes a group of merchants that have separately been indicted for crimes related to this processing, according to the FTC.

“[The company] and its operators flagrantly violated an FTC order requiring reasonable steps to prevent and detect fraud,” said FTC lawyer Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We will not hesitate to hold accountable companies that ignore red flags and distort the honest functioning of the U.S. payment system.”