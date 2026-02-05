FTC Approves Revised HSR Filing Thresholds and Filing Fees
Thursday, February 5, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently revised the filing thresholds and filing fees applicable to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR).

Based on the new thresholds, any transaction valued at or above $133.9 million will be reportable when the respective size-of-party thresholds are met. The updated size-of-party thresholds will now be met when one party has sales or assets of at least $26.8 million and the other party has sales or assets of at least $267.8 million. Any transaction valued at more than $535.5 million will be reportable, regardless of the size of the parties.

In addition to the revised reporting thresholds, new filing fees were also approved. There are six different filing fee tiers, based on the size of the transaction. The filing fees will now range from $35,000 for reportable transactions valued at less than $189.6 million to $2,460,000 for reportable transactions valued at or above $5.869 billion.

The new filing thresholds and filing fees will go into effect on February 17, 2026.

