FTC Announces Revised HSR Act Thresholds and Increased Filing Fees

What Happened: The Federal Trade Commission published revised Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) thresholds and updated filing fees, and revised thresholds for interlocking directorates, for 2026. The new HSR thresholds and filing fees become effective on February 17, 2026.

The Bottom Line: The new HSR thresholds are higher than current thresholds, and the new filing fees have been increased for all transactions. The new interlocking directorates thresholds are also higher. Clients contemplating mergers or acquisitions or appointing board members need to be aware of the new thresholds and filing fees. Companies may need to file with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) if the value of the deal exceeds $133.9 million.

The Full Story:

HSR Thresholds and Filing Fees

The FTC revises the HSR thresholds each year based on gross national product, and revises filing fees and fee tiers based on gross national product and CPI. Generally, under the revised thresholds, if the “size of transaction”—value of non-corporate interests, assets, voting securities or a combination thereof held as a result of the transaction—exceeds $535.5 million and no exemption applies, the parties must file. If the size of transaction exceeds $133.9 million but is less than $535.5 million, then antitrust counsel will need to do a “size of person” analysis. Generally, an HSR filing will not be required unless one party to the transaction has total assets or annual net sales of $26.8 million or more and the other party has total assets or annual net sales of $267.8 million or more.

The new Size of Transaction thresholds are as follows:

ORIGINAL THRESHOLD 2025 THRESHOLD 2026 THRESHOLD $50 million $126.4 million $133.9 million $200 million $505.8 million $535.5 million

The new Size of Person thresholds are as follows:

ORIGINAL THRESHOLD 2025 THRESHOLD 2026 THRESHOLD $10 million $25.3 million $26.8 million $100 million $252.9 million $267.8 million

The notification thresholds for less than 50% acquisitions of voting securities, which are designed to act as exemptions for subsequent acquisitions, also increased as follows:

ORIGINAL THRESHOLD 2025 THRESHOLD 2026 THRESHOLD $50 million $126.4 million $133.9 million $100 million $252.9 million $267.8 million $500 million $1.264 billion $1.339 billion $1 billion $2.529 billion $2.678 billion

The HSR filing fees have a six-tier structure, and the thresholds and the amount of the fee for each tier have been adjusted based on changes to gross national product and the consumer price index.

2025 Filing Fees 2026 Filing Fees FEE VALUE OF TRANSACTION FEE VALUE OF TRANSACTION $30,000 $126.4 million or greater but < $179.4 million $35,000 $133.9 million or greater but < $189.6 million $105,000 $179.4 million or greater but < $555.5 million $110,000 $189.6 million or greater but < $586.9 million $265,000 $555.5 million or greater but < $1.111 billion $275,000 $586.9 million or greater but < $1.174 billion $425,000 $1.111 billion or greater but < $2.222 billion $440,000 $1.174 billion or greater but < $2.347 billion $850,000 $2.222 billion or greater but < $5.555 billion $875,000 $2.347 billion or greater but < $5.869 billion $2.39 million $5.555 billion or greater $2.46 million $5.869 billion or greater

The civil penalty for violating the HSR Act is also expected to increase soon. The current penalty is $53,088 per day for each day of noncompliance.

Interlocking Directorates

The FTC also published revised thresholds relating to interlocking directorates based on gross national product. Section 8 of the Clayton Act prohibits a person from serving simultaneously as an officer or director of two or more competing corporations, subject to certain exceptions. As we have reported previously, both the FTC and DOJ have demonstrated a renewed interest in Section 8 enforcement. Under the revised thresholds, Section 8 may apply when each of the competing corporations has capital, surplus, and undivided profits aggregating more than $54,402,000 and each corporation’s competitive sales are at least $5,440,200. The revised threshold are currently effective as of January 14, 2026.

Conclusion

HSR and interlocking directorates analysis is fact-specific and requires a comprehensive and thorough understanding of both the statute and relevant regulations. Clients are advised to consult with antitrust counsel as early as possible to determine if an HSR filing is needed before closing the deal or when appointing board members.