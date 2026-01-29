FTC Announces Civil Contempt Motion Seeking Receivership and Expanded Injunctive Relief for Alleged Order Violations
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 13, the FTC announced that it had filed a combined motion in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada seeking to hold a payment processor and its executives in civil contempt for alleged violations of a previously entered stipulated permanent injunction and final order dating back to 2015.

The 2015 stipulated permanent injunction prohibited the payment processor from processing transactions for certain high-risk merchants, required enhanced underwriting and monitoring controls, and imposed specific obligations tied to chargeback thresholds and fraud-monitoring programs. The FTC alleges that, despite those requirements, the respondents repeatedly failed to comply after the order was entered.

According to the FTC, the payment processor allegedly:

  • Processed transactions for prohibited high risk merchants. The FTC alleges the payment processor continued processing for merchants listed on a card network’s high risk termination list, in violation of restrictions imposed by the stipulated order.
  • Failed to conduct adequate underwriting of high risk merchants. The FTC alleges the payment processor did not reasonably screen or diligence high risk merchants during onboarding, as required by the order.
  • Failed to monitor and suspend processing after trigger thresholds. The FTC alleges the payment processor continued processing after chargeback or return rate thresholds were exceeded, without conducting required investigations or preparing required internal reports, in violation of the order.
  • Assisted or permitted evasion of fraud monitoring programs. The FTC alleges the payment processor assisted merchants in evading fraud monitoring programs or continued processing for merchants engaged in such evasion, contrary to order requirements.

FTC is seeking at least $52.9 million in compensatory relief for consumers, coercive sanctions to compel compliance, and modification of the existing order, including permanent industry bans for the individual defendants and the appointment of a receiver.

Putting It Into Practice: The FTC’s motion highlights the risks payment processors and payment facilitators face when court ordered obligations are not fully embedded into operational systems. Market participants subject to injunctions should ensure that order requirements governing high risk list screening, underwriting standards, monitoring thresholds, and termination triggers are implemented as mandatory controls with clear escalation paths and documentation requirements.

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

CMS Announces $50 Billion Rural Health Transformation Program: What Providers and States Need to Know
by: Kendall Kohlmeyer , Alexandria M. Foster
Los Angeles Weighs $5 Million Support Program for Vertical Microdrama Production
by: Keith Kelly
DFPI Imposes Up to $1 Million Penalty on Crypto Kiosk Operator for Alleged Digital Financial Assets Law Violation
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DFPI Orders Mortgage Lender to Pay $160,000 for Alleged Unlicensed Mortgage Loan Originator Activity
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Launching A MedSpa Practice? Here are Five Key Legal Considerations
by: John F. Golembesky , Jeralin Cardoso
California Senate Bill 294 – New Mandatory Know Your Rights Notices to Employees
by: Greg L. Berk , Mia Ndalugi
Virginia Legislature Emphasizes Its “Little” TCPA Applies to Texts
by: Liisa M. Thomas
Cannabis in 2026 – Part II- Hemp Tightening in 2026—The Compliance Cliff, CBD Carve-Out Signals, and Business Risk
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
French CNIL Provides Guidance on Cross-Device Cookie Consent
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Looking Forward to GDPR Enforcement
by: Liisa M. Thomas , Kathryn Smith
Not A Categorical Ban- Federal Circuit Narrowed Spectrum of Patent Eligible Machine Learning Claims
by: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter, & Hampton LLP
Cannabis in 2026 – Part I- Marijuana Rescheduling—What’s Moving, What Won’t, and Why It Matters
by: Sarah A. K. Blitz
A Potential Fundraising Boost for Venture Capital Investing- U.S. House Passes INVEST Act
by: Graham McCall

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 