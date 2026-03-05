FTC and DOJ Seek Public Comments on Business Collaboration Guidance
Thursday, March 5, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

In December 2024, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ; jointly, the “Agencies”) withdrew their joint Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations Among Competitors (the “Prior Guidelines”).

The Prior Guidelines, issued in 2000, had provided industries with guidance on “how the Agencies analyze certain antitrust issues raised by collaborations among competitors.”

On February 23, 2026, the Agencies announced a joint public Request for Information (RFI), seeking input to allow the Agencies to develop new and up-to-date guidance that reflects the impact of collaborations in the modern economy.

The request for public input seemingly reflects the idea that many collaborations and joint ventures are procompetitive and “benefit the economy and consumers. . . .” The Request for Information seeks comment on information, including (a) topics that would benefit from additional guidance, (b) new technologies and business models that would benefit from additional guidance, and (c) what significant “legal, economic, or technical developments” should be considered in revising the Prior Guidelines.

Comments are due by April 18, 2026, and cannot exceed 18 pages each.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Healthcare Co. Ltd.
Published: 4 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9: Vintec Industries, Inc.
Published: 2 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: EthanolUS, LLC
Published: 27 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Bloomsbury Development, LLC
Published: 25 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE OF: CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY COLLATERAL OF PASTORELLI FOOD PRODUCTS, INC.
Published: 24 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 44-02 VENTURES, LLC
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Art Lending, Inc
Published: 23 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Equity Interest in Texas Real Estate
Published: 9 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 2 February, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

U.S. Supreme Court to Weigh Induced Infringement Case Regarding ‘Generic Version of Vascepa®’
by: James A. Boiani , Hemant Gupta
NYC Enforcement Blitz, CA Surveillance Pricing, and PA Criminal History Rule Update [Podcast]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III
Harassment Prevention in 2026
by: Katherine Heaney , Robert P. Lewis
EEOC Sends Warning to Fortune 500: What Employers Should Know
by: Frank C. Morris, JR , Adam Loch
NYC Employers: Are You Ready for a Protected Time Off Law (ESSTA) Enforcement Blitz?
by: Genevieve M. Murphy-Bradacs , Marc A. Mandelman
Diagnostic Imaging Interoperability RFI Shines a Spotlight on the Lack of Patient-Centered Longitudinal Health Records
by: Emily Chi Fogler , Rachel Snyder Good
AI Hiring Tools and Consumer Reports: Understanding the Eightfold Litigation
by: Naomi C. Friedman , Isabel Wolf
Closer Look at H.R. 7291: What the “GRAS Oversight and Transparency Act” Could Mean for Dietary Supplements
by: Julianna Dzwierzynski , Zachary S. Taylor
Employment Law This Week- How to Respond to Employee Concerns About ICE Investigations [Video, Podcast]
by: Melissa L. Jampol , Thomas J. Jaworski
Why Employers Need to Review Their Tuition Reimbursement Plans in 2026
by: Tzvia Feiertag , Cassandra Labbees
DOL Opinion Letters Provide Practical Insight and Guidance – What Employers Need To Know
by: Christopher (Chris) Coyne
NYC Issues New Notice, Updates Guidance, and Proposes Amendments to Rules Related to the Earned Safe and Sick Time Act
by: Nancy Gunzenhauser Popper , Ann Knuckles Mahoney
2026 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform: What Employers Need to Know
by: Alan J. Arville , William (Will) Stinman

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 