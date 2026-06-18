FTA Withdraws EEO Program Guidance for Federal Transit Funding Recipients
Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Government contractors and recipients of federal financial assistance are once again seeing agencies revisit guidance documents as part of broader efforts to reduce administrative requirements for regulated entities. The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has withdrawn Circular 4704.1A, its Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) requirements and guidelines for recipients of FTA financial assistance. The withdrawal took effect May 20, 2026.

The now-withdrawn guidance applied to certain FTA applicants, recipients, subrecipients, and contractors meeting employee and funding thresholds. Those with 100 or more transit-related employees had to implement a full EEO program; those with 50-99 transit-related employees had to prepare and maintain an abbreviated EEO program. Direct recipients and state departments of transportation meeting the full EEO program threshold had to submit updated EEO programs to FTA every four years.

The FTA’s withdrawal removes Circular 4704.1A as an FTA guidance document, including its FTA-specific EEO program guidance and related submission obligations. The FTA asserts that revoking the circular will reduce administrative burdens by ending the requirement that recipients submit EEO documentation to the agency. The agency also notes that the guidance and requirements were redundant with existing regulations that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the Department of Labor, the Department of Justice, and the FTA enforce. As policy background, the FTA cites previous Executive Orders directing agencies to reduce unnecessary regulatory burdens and streamline government operations.

The change does not eliminate workplace nondiscrimination requirements. The FTA made clear that withdrawing the circular does not affect recipients’ obligations under Titles VI and VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act, Department of Transportation regulations, and other applicable federal civil rights laws. Recipients also remain subject to potential consequences for noncompliance, such as exclusion from federally assisted programs or activities.

For government contractors, public-sector employers, and transit agencies receiving FTA financial assistance, the practical message is narrow but important: FTA has withdrawn its circular-specific EEO program guidance and reporting framework, but the underlying federal civil rights and nondiscrimination laws remain in place. Employers should assess whether existing EEO policies, training, complaint procedures, and records remain sufficient to demonstrate compliance if another enforcement agency reviews them.

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