Fraud Alert: Scammers Are Posing as RI Division of Taxation

We realize you are already aware of the many ways people fall prey to fraud these days, but we wanted to alert our Rhode Island contacts to a focused scam campaign which is the subject of this recent advisory from the Rhode Island Division of Taxation.

Scammers have been impersonating specific Division of Taxation employees, and spoofing real Division of Taxation phone numbers to make calls that appear to come from legitimate Division of Taxation employees. If you receive an unexpected tax-related call or voicemail, the Division of Taxation recommends: