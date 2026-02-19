Fortune 500 Companies Targeted by Operation DoppelBrand
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

A recent white paper issued by SocRadar, entitled “Operation DoppelBrand: Weaponizing Fortune 500 Brands for Credential Theft and Remote Access,” provides a stark outline of how a threat actor known as GS7 has been “targeting banking institutions, technology companies, payment platforms, and other entities” with creating fake “highly similar” web portals to harvest customer credentials of. The campaign has been dubbed “Operation DoppelBrand.” The threat actor uses rotating infrastructure such as NameCheap and OwnRegistrar to obtain the fake, but realistic web portals.

GS7 uses “sophisticated custom phishing kits to download remote management and monitoring tools on victim systems, enabling remote access or the deployment of additional tools such as malware.” It then uses bots and Telegram to exfiltrate data for financial fraud.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, “more than 150 domains related to the modus operandi and characteristics of the latest campaign are estimated to have been used.” GS7 is targeting U.S. based companies, including banks, financial institutions, and technology companies.

To combat website or portal impersonation, companies may wish to consider several practical steps that the Forbes Technology Council has outlined here, including monitoring domains that could be created to impersonate your brand.

Copyright © 2026 Robinson & Cole LLP. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Robinson & Cole LLP

Privacy Tip #480 – Android Devices Running Android 12 or Less Face Security Risk
by: Linn F. Freedman
Extraterritorial Scope of the EU AI Act
by: Daniel J. Lass
Scoring Applicants? Your AI Could Be in FCRA Territory
by: Roma Patel
FTC Ceases Biden-Era Ban on Noncompete Agreements
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Appellate Whiplash in Website Tracking Litigation: VPPA Speeds Ahead While CIPA Still Waits
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
Reminder – Managing Leave During Flu Season
by: Abby M. Warren
Privacy Tip #479 – Federal Judge Says ICE Prohibited from Using IRS Data for Enforcement
by: Linn F. Freedman
Patentability Implications of the EU AI Act
by: Daniel J. Lass
CIPA Demand Letters Are Here to Stay; Reducing Risk from Chat, Session Replay, and Analytics
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
GSA Introduces a New Framework for Protecting CUI in Contractor Systems
by: Roma Patel
An Overview of the 2025 National Drug Price Negotiations and NRDL Update
by: Kathryn M. Rattigan
SolarWinds Web Help Desk Vulnerability Targeted by Threat Actors
by: Linn F. Freedman
Minutes Matter: Connecticut Supreme Court Requires Pay for Post-Shift Security Screenings and Rejects De Minimis Doctrine for Wage Claims
by: Stephen W. Aronson

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 