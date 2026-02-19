Fortune 500 Companies Targeted by Operation DoppelBrand

A recent white paper issued by SocRadar, entitled “Operation DoppelBrand: Weaponizing Fortune 500 Brands for Credential Theft and Remote Access,” provides a stark outline of how a threat actor known as GS7 has been “targeting banking institutions, technology companies, payment platforms, and other entities” with creating fake “highly similar” web portals to harvest customer credentials of. The campaign has been dubbed “Operation DoppelBrand.” The threat actor uses rotating infrastructure such as NameCheap and OwnRegistrar to obtain the fake, but realistic web portals.

GS7 uses “sophisticated custom phishing kits to download remote management and monitoring tools on victim systems, enabling remote access or the deployment of additional tools such as malware.” It then uses bots and Telegram to exfiltrate data for financial fraud.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, “more than 150 domains related to the modus operandi and characteristics of the latest campaign are estimated to have been used.” GS7 is targeting U.S. based companies, including banks, financial institutions, and technology companies.

To combat website or portal impersonation, companies may wish to consider several practical steps that the Forbes Technology Council has outlined here, including monitoring domains that could be created to impersonate your brand.