Fort Worth Securities Fraud Defense: Defending Against Securities Fraud Allegations in Texas

From unregistered offerings to unauthorized trading, all allegations of securities fraud can create exposure to substantial liability—including criminal liability in some cases. Financial professionals, corporate insiders, and other individuals can all face government enforcement actions and litigation, and firms and corporations can face high-risk inquiries and lawsuits as well. In all cases, proactively executing an informed and strategic defense is essential, and this starts with engaging experienced legal counsel.

In Texas, state and federal securities laws establish extensive compliance obligations for securities issuers, advisory and brokerage firms, and individuals. Failure to comply with any of these laws can lead to high-risk securities litigation, and securities law violations can also lead to criminal charges in many cases. As a result, when facing securities-related scrutiny, it is critical to promptly engage a team of attorneys with extensive experience helping clients make informed decisions focused on avoiding unnecessary consequences.

The consequences of facing a securities fraud investigation under federal or Texas law can be substantial. While many enforcement actions are administrative or civil in nature, allegations of stock fraud, broker fraud, and other forms of financial fraud can also lead to criminal charges in some cases. In cases involving criminal charges, corporate defendants can face substantial files, and individual defendants can face both fines and prison time.

“When targeted in securities fraud investigations, individuals and entities can face a broad range of allegations. As a result, it is critical to engage an experienced securities fraud defense lawyer who can quickly discern the nature and scope of the government’s inquiry. In all securities matters, executing a targeted defense

strategy is essential for protecting clients’ rights and pursuing a favorable resolution that avoids the need to defend against high-risk allegations in court.” – Lynette S. Byrd, Managing Partner of Oberheiden PC

From ineffective corporate governance to abusing investment advisors’ discretionary authority to generate fees and commissions, allegations in securities fraud cases can take many different forms. Once a securities fraud investigation is underway, promptly gaining a thorough understanding of the allegations (and potential allegations) at hand is the first step toward executing a strategic defense.

Defending Against Securities Fraud Investigations

State and federal securities fraud investigations can involve a wide range of allegations. As discussed above, the first step toward building and executing an effective defense strategy is knowing what you need to defend against. Some examples of common allegations in investigations conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Texas State Securities Board (TSSB), and other federal and state law enforcement authorities include:

Corporate Accounting Fraud

Uncovering and prosecuting corporate accounting fraud under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) remains a top enforcement priority for the SEC and the US Department of Justice (DOJ). All companies that conduct public securities offerings are required to comply with SOX, and SOX includes provisions for both civil and criminal enforcement. Defending against a federal investigation under SOX is a complex process that begins with conducting an internal investigation to gain a clear understanding of the risks of going to trial.

Insider Trading

The Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit insider trading, which involves using material confidential information for profit. These are also complex cases, and mounting a successful defense requires effective representation and a custom-tailored defense strategy. From pre-arranged trades to lack of materiality, there are a variety of potential defenses to insider trading allegations under federal law.

Investment Fraud

Investment advisors, broker-dealers, and their firms can face various allegations related to the services they provide to investors. These include (but are by no means limited to) allegations such as:

· Breach of fiduciary duty

· Elder financial fraud

· Excessive trading

· Failure to consider individual investors’ risk tolerances

· Misrepresenting the risks associated with investment opportunities

These allegations can lead to claims in FINRA arbitration as well. In many cases, FINRA arbitration proceedings will parallel government enforcement proceedings, making it essential for targeted individuals and firms to execute a cohesive and coordinated defense. Lack of materiality and lack of causation are common defenses in these cases, though the defenses that are available in any particular case will depend on the specific allegations involved.

Market Manipulation and Other Fraudulent Schemes

Disseminating false information, executing pump-and-dump schemes, and using other means to manipulate securities markets or interfere with fair market operations can lead to serious federal criminal charges. The same is true of executing Ponzi schemes, which involve promising high returns with little risk, when in reality the scheme involves paying “returns” with new investors’ funds.

The SEC and DOJ are well-equipped to pursue these cases, and they rely on the federal government’s assets to conduct comprehensive investigations focused on building strong cases for prosecution in federal court. With that said, there are several possible defenses in these cases as well; and, when pursuing criminal charges, the DOJ must have sufficient admissible evidence to prove defendants’ guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. As a result, if federal prosecutors do not have the evidence they need to meet their burden of proof, this alone can be sufficient to avoid liability regardless of the underlying facts.

Registration and Disclosure Violations

Allegations of registration and disclosure violations can lead to administrative, civil, or criminal enforcement depending on the circumstances involved. When it comes to registration and disclosure, companies of all sizes are generally subject to the same rules; and, while evidence of intent is required to substantiate criminal charges, even inadvertent oversights can lead to administrative or civil liability. In these cases, it is imperative for targeted companies to engage a team of experienced lawyers who regularly represent clients accused of violating the Securities Act of 1933 and the SEC’s regulations promulgated thereunder.

Defending Against Securities Fraud Cases Involving Administrative, Civil, and Criminal Exposure

In government enforcement actions, the defenses that are available depend not only on the substantive allegations at issue, but also whether the government’s enforcement action is administrative, civil, or criminal in nature. Most significantly, while lack of intent (or “scienter,” which requires acting knowingly, intentionally or with severe recklessness) can be a defense to criminal culpability, this generally is not a defense in administrative and civil securities fraud enforcement proceedings. Some other examples of potential defenses include:

· Good faith (if a defendant honestly believed that their statements were truthful, made a mistake due to poor business judgment, or relied on professional advice, this can serve as a partial or complete defense depending on the nature of the allegations at issue)

· Lack of materiality (if the alleged misrepresentation or omission would not have genially influenced a reasonable investor’s decisions, enforcement is unwarranted)

· Expiration of the statute of limitations (at the federal and state levels, statutes of limitations place caps on how long the government has to pursue civil or criminal enforcement)

· Reliance on expert analysis (defendants can engage forensic accountants to dispute the government’s financial fraud claims and the government’s calculations of investors’ financial losses)

The nature of the government’s case also determines the penalties that are on the table. For example, in administrative cases, penalties can include loss of professional licenses and certifications, loss of registration, and injunctions against selling securities. In civil enforcement cases, monetary penalties can also be on the table. In criminal cases, individuals can face prison time, while a securities fraud conviction can also result in liability for fines and significant restitution.

In securities fraud enforcement cases, understanding the risks at hand and the defenses that are available are equally important for informed decision-making. Experienced defense counsel should be able to assist with assessing targeted individuals’ and entities’ risk exposure and determining what defenses they can assert to protect themselves.

Defending Against Civil and Commercial Litigation (and Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR))

Along with government enforcement actions, securities fraud allegations can also lead to civil and commercial litigation, as well as FINRA arbitration. In these cases, defendants will often be able to assert many of the same defenses discussed above—though, here too, a comprehensive and custom-tailored defense strategy is essential. Additionally, as is the case when facing a government investigation, when facing liability in private litigation or ADR, defendants should work with their counsel to make informed decisions about the desirability and viability of settlement. If avoiding liability entirely is unlikely, then targeting an efficient settlement could be the most prudent option under the circumstances at hand.

FAQs: Fighting Securities Fraud Charges in Fort Worth, TX

What should I do if I am facing (or my company or firm is facing) an SEC investigation?

If you are facing (or your company or firm is facing) an SEC investigation, you need to be very careful. In this scenario, you should promptly engage experienced defense counsel to assist with implementing a legal hold, conducting an attorney-client privileged risk assessment, and building and executing a defense strategy focused on the specific allegations at risks at hand.

Why have I been contacted by the Dallas office of the TSSB?

The Dallas office of the TSSB conducts securities fraud investigations targeting companies, firms, and individuals in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. If you have been contacted by the TSSB’s Dallas office, you should engage experienced defense counsel promptly in this scenario as well.

When is it time to schedule a free consultation with a securities fraud lawyer?

Regardless of the circumstances involved, if you are under investigation (or if your company or firm is under investigation) for securities fraud in Tarrant County, TX, you should schedule a free and confidential consultation with an experienced lawyer right away. While it is often possible to resolve securities fraud investigations without formal charges being filed, doing so requires an informed, strategic, and proactive defense.