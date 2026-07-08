Former Flight Attendants May Proceed With Religious Discrimination Claims
Wednesday, July 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Brown v. Alaska Airlines, Inc., 2026 WL 1813213 (9th Cir. 2026)

Former Alaska Airlines flight attendants Marli Brown and Lacey Smith sued their former employer for religious discrimination under Title VII and state anti-discrimination laws. The airline allegedly terminated their employment following their posting comments on an internal intranet communications network in response to the company’s statement of support of the Equality Act, which was proposed federal legislation that would extend antidiscrimination protections based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. Brown posted a facially religious statement that the Equality Act would “endanger the Christian church”; Smith posted a comment: “As a company, do you think it’s possible to regulate morality?” The Ninth Circuit reversed the summary judgment that the district court had entered in favor of the airline, finding a genuine dispute of material fact as to whether Brown and Smith were terminated for their religious beliefs and not for violating the company’s anti-harassment/anti-discrimination policies (as the airline contended).  The appellate court also held that plaintiffs’ state law claims against their union were not preempted by the Railway Labor Act.  Compare Jung v. Acosta, 2026 WL 1830704 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026) (anti-SLAPP motion to strike former union employees’ claims was properly granted because plaintiffs’ claims arose from an official proceeding authorized by law (union judicial panel proceedings) and plaintiffs’ claims lacked “minimal merit” and were in part preempted by the Labor Management Relations Act).

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Semper Utilities, LLC
Published: 6 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: FULTON SCG II DEBT FUND, LLC
Published: 3 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Arris Wilmington, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and Arris Wilmington II, LLC
Published: 1 July, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF CHAPTER 11 SALE: Diacarta, Inc.
Published: 30 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CSS Inc.
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: 45-Year Midwest Truckload Carrier
Published: 29 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Cliff Street Apartments, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: JGJM 10, LLC, JGJM 12, LLC, JGJM 20, LLC, KANSAS CITY OWNER FINANCE, LLC, AND WACO OWNER FINANCE, LLC
Published: 24 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECIEVERSHIP SALE: Maynard Steel Casting Company
Published: 22 June, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF RECEIVERSHIP SALE: Navarro Farms MO, LLC and Navarro Farms Vandalia, LLC
Published: 16 June, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

After 19 Years of Litigation(!) And a $43 Million Award, Judgment in Escrow Officer Wage Case Is Largely Reversed
by: Anthony J Oncidi
Another Day, Another AI Hallucination Case
by: Anthony J Oncidi
“Concrete Injury” Is Not Required To Establish FCRA Violation
by: Anthony J Oncidi
Employer May Pursue Contractual Interference Claims Against Competitor for Raiding Employees and Customers
by: Anthony J Oncidi
FCA Presses Ahead with Insurance Simplification: Key Points from Consultation Paper 26/22
by: Andrew Wingfield , Edward Lister
HMRC Consults on Aligning the Taxation of Distributions from Non-UK Resident Companies
by: Emma C. McDonnell , Richard Miller
California Federal Court Grants Employer Summary Judgment Despite Protected Whistleblowing
by: Steven J Pearlman , Hayden F. Bashinski
Employment Law and Regulatory Reform- How Financial Services Firms Can Prepare for Change
by: Kelly McMullon , Nicola J. Bartholomew
Cal. Federal Court Grants Employer Summary Judgment Despite Protected Whistleblowing
by: Steven J Pearlman , Hayden F. Bashinski
BlueCrest- UK Supreme Court Clarifies “Significant Influence” Under the LLP Salaried Members Rules
by: Charlotte L. Ahamed , Richard Miller
What the Supreme Court’s Slaughter Decision Means for the NLRB
by: Michael J. Lebowich , Joshua S. Fox
OIG Seeks Comment on Clinical Trial Participant Remuneration Under the AKS and Beneficiary Inducements CMP
by: Jacquelyn R. Daniel , Devin Cohen
No Escape Clause: NY’s Highest Court Rules Prevailing Wage Obligations Apply Whether Contracts Say So or Not
by: Joshua S. Fox

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 