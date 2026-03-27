Forever Chemical Regulation and Accountability Act Would Address PFAS in the Domestic Supply Chain

On March 19, 2026, Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Minority Whip, reintroduced the Forever Chemical Regulation and Accountability Act (H.R. 8016, S. 4153) to address the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the domestic supply chain. According to McCollum’s March 19, 2026, press release, the bill would:

Initiate a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) study to review the persistence, bioaccumulation, and human health risks of PFAS. NASEM would also identify current PFAS uses and provide guidance on classification of essential or non-essential uses that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will use to require that uses designated “non-essential” be phased out;

Require all PFAS manufacturers and users to file reports with EPA disclosing certain information relating to PFAS and require manufacturers and users to submit a phase-out schedule of their products to be completed within ten years;

Direct EPA to facilitate phasing out non-essential PFAS production, consumption, and possession and prohibit manufacturers and commercial users from releasing any PFAS into the environment within ten years;

Establish deadlines for manufacturers to remove PFAS from certain consumer goods, such as rugs, furniture, and child products;

Reinforce that, to the maximum extent possible, PFAS should be eliminated from products or replaced by substitutes that reduce risk to human health and the environment. The bill also would direct federal agencies to maximize resources to achieve this goal;

Establish regional PFAS rapid response hubs to advance PFAS replacement and remediation;

Require EPA to collect fees to administer the reporting and petition processes;

Prevent large corporations from exploiting bankruptcy procedures to avoid persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals claims, ensuring that individuals who have been harmed by such chemicals can have their day in court; and

Update the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) to toll state statutes of limitations and statutes of repose for newly designated hazardous substances, such as PFAS, until the later of the date on which it was designated as a hazardous substance or when the plaintiff knew or reasonably should have known their injury was caused by the substance.

McCollum and Durbin previously introduced companion versions of the bill in April 2024.