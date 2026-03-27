Forever Chemical Regulation and Accountability Act Would Address PFAS in the Domestic Supply Chain
Friday, March 27, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On March 19, 2026, Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Minority Whip, reintroduced the Forever Chemical Regulation and Accountability Act (H.R. 8016, S. 4153) to address the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the domestic supply chain. According to McCollum’s March 19, 2026, press release, the bill would:

  • Initiate a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) study to review the persistence, bioaccumulation, and human health risks of PFAS. NASEM would also identify current PFAS uses and provide guidance on classification of essential or non-essential uses that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will use to require that uses designated “non-essential” be phased out;
  • Require all PFAS manufacturers and users to file reports with EPA disclosing certain information relating to PFAS and require manufacturers and users to submit a phase-out schedule of their products to be completed within ten years;
  • Direct EPA to facilitate phasing out non-essential PFAS production, consumption, and possession and prohibit manufacturers and commercial users from releasing any PFAS into the environment within ten years;
  • Establish deadlines for manufacturers to remove PFAS from certain consumer goods, such as rugs, furniture, and child products;
  • Reinforce that, to the maximum extent possible, PFAS should be eliminated from products or replaced by substitutes that reduce risk to human health and the environment. The bill also would direct federal agencies to maximize resources to achieve this goal;
  • Establish regional PFAS rapid response hubs to advance PFAS replacement and remediation;
  • Require EPA to collect fees to administer the reporting and petition processes;
  • Prevent large corporations from exploiting bankruptcy procedures to avoid persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic chemicals claims, ensuring that individuals who have been harmed by such chemicals can have their day in court; and
  • Update the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) to toll state statutes of limitations and statutes of repose for newly designated hazardous substances, such as PFAS, until the later of the date on which it was designated as a hazardous substance or when the plaintiff knew or reasonably should have known their injury was caused by the substance.

McCollum and Durbin previously introduced companion versions of the bill in April 2024.

©2026 Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Pilgrim House, LLC
Published: 16 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: CCBC West, LLC –Certain Craft Brewery and Taproom Assets
Published: 3 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

EPA Proposes to Extend Compliance Dates for PCE and CTC TSCA Risk Management Rules
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
KKDIK Update: Temporary Registration Pathways Clarified
by: Karen L. Lorusso
Geopolitics, Energy Markets, and Fertilizer: Why U.S. Farmers are Feeling the Pressure
by: James V. Aidala , L. Claire Hansen
UK REACH SVHC Candidate List to Become Closer Aligned with EU Candidate List
by: Max L. Moseley, MSc , Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT
America’s Living Library Act Would Collect Genomic Information from Animals, Plants, Fungi, and Microbes on Public Lands
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
European Commission Changes to SME Verification Coming in 2027
by: Max L. Moseley, MSc , Christine M. Palermo, Ph.D., DABT
PEER Seeks Information on EPA’s Use of AI, Including Records Related to Chemical Assessments and the Use of AI
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Comments on Minnesota’s Draft Concepts for a CUU Rule Are Due March 29, 2026
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
ATSDR Updates Chemical Mixtures Interaction Profiles: Why They Matter for Risk Assessment and Regulation
by: L. Claire Hansen , Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D., DABT
The Global Race on PFAS Regulation: What US Companies Need to Prepare For Now — A Conversation with Lindsay A. Holden, Ph.D. and Carla N. Hutton [Podcast]
by: Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.
GAO Report Identifies Opportunities for CPSC to Strengthen Oversight of Toxic Substances in Children’s Products
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Minnesota Updates Its PFAS Reporting System
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton
Canada Publishes Nanomaterials Risk Assessment Framework
by: Lynn L. Bergeson , Carla N. Hutton

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 