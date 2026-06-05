FOREFEITURE PHONY?- Supreme Court Upholds FCC’s Forfeiture Power– But Only Because It Doesn’t Really Mean Anything
Friday, June 5, 2026
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So the headlines around this new Supreme Court ruling in FCC v. AT&T will tell you the Supreme Court has upheld the FCC’s power to issue forfeiture orders– and that’s true.

But missed in all this is the much bigger issue– the reason SCOTUS upheld the power is because it isn’t really much of a power at all. Instead its more of a protection for regulated entities.

I’ll explain. But first, the background.

AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile allegedly misused consumer data.

You have the background.

The FCC didn’t like it and issued forfeiture orders totaling over $100MM.

AT&T paid its penalty–about $57MM– but then challenged the order because no jury was involved in the determination and the Seventh Amendment assures no American (or company) is compelled to pay a civil penalty without a jury determining the facts.

The Supreme Court agreed with this assessment but ultimately found it didn’t matter because the FCC’s forfeiture order didn’t actually determine anything or require any payment.

See the FCC’s forefeiture order is just the first step in a lengthy process that must be followed before liability can be finally determined. Well, actually its the second step.

Here’s how it goes:

  1. FCC sends a letter.
  2. Party responds
  3. FCC issues order.
  4. Party can challenge or appeal (or pay).
  5. If party wins, case over.
  6. If party loses, DoJ can–but might not– sue to collect.
  7. To win the DOJ proceeding the government must prove everything all over again in front of a jury.

That last piece is critical.

Before At&T would ever have been compelled to turn over the $57mm the FCC ordered the DOJ would have to bring a case against it and prove everything the FCC found to the jury. So the FCC’s ruling isn’t very valuable at all– its sort of like a legal placeholder.

At&T complained that the ruling still made it look bad– but the Supreme Court shrugged. The constitution does not protect parties from being shamed by the government without a jury– it just protects people from having their legal rights determined without a jury.

So there you go– FCC maintains its “power” to issue forfeiture orders but SCOTUS has clarified that’s really not much of a power at all.

© 2026 Troutman Amin, LLP

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