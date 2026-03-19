Foley Automotive Update March 2026

Key Legal Insights from Foley’s Automotive Team

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

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OEMs/SUPPLIERS

Supplier profit pools are diverging , with growth increasingly driven by the shift to software‑defined and AI‑enabled vehicles , according to a 2026 Global Automotive Supplier Study from Boston Consulting Group. BCG forecasts high single‑ to double‑digit annual growth through the 2030s for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous systems, and advanced E/E architectures, while “classic components” – including interior, body, exterior, and chassis – are expected to see low single‑digit growth . The report also found that 53% of suppliers expect industry conditions to deteriorate over the next 12 months , up from 26%in the 2024 study.

, with growth increasingly driven by the shift to , according to a 2026 Global Automotive Supplier Study from Boston Consulting Group. BCG forecasts through the 2030s for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous systems, and advanced E/E architectures, while – including interior, body, exterior, and chassis – are expected to see . The report also found that , up from 26%in the 2024 study. Ford plans to increase its transparency to help strengthen trust with its suppliers , according to a report in Crain’s Detroit.

plans to increase its transparency to help , according to a report in Crain’s Detroit. Automotive News estimates U.S. import tariffs have cost automakers at least $35 billion since 2025 .

have cost automakers at least . The Canadian government is allowing an unnamed automaker to import a higher quota of U.S.-made vehicles without tariffs , because the company is selling and producing more cars in Canada than it previously expected.

is allowing an unnamed automaker to , because the company is selling and producing more cars in Canada than it previously expected. Kyoto-based semiconductor manufacturer Rohm stated that it will examine an acquisition proposal it received from Denso , in regard to its current “stand-alone plan and other strategic alternatives.”

stated that it will examine an acquisition proposal it received from , in regard to its current “stand-alone plan and other strategic alternatives.” Schaeffler is deploying humanoid robots for certain functions in sites that include its existing auto parts factory in South Carolina.

MARKET TRENDS AND REGULATORY

The Federal Trade Commission sent warning letters to 97 auto dealership groups nationwide about deceptive advertising and pricing practices , and stated the “prices they advertise must be the total price—including all mandatory fees—that consumers will be required to pay.”

sent warning letters to nationwide about , and stated the “prices they advertise must be the total price—including all mandatory fees—that consumers will be required to pay.” The Trump administration sued California on March 12 to block state regulations seeking to curb vehicle emissions and require the adoption of zero-emission vehicle fleets , contending that the rules conflict with federal law.

seeking to curb and require the adoption of , contending that the rules conflict with federal law. Crain’s Detroit reports the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is moving forward with plans to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge this spring , despite recent threats from President Trump to halt the opening of the project.

, despite recent threats from President Trump to halt the opening of the project. In February, the average new-vehicle manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) was above $50,000 for the 11th consecutive month. The MSRP rose 3.5% year-over-year to $51,440 in February, while the new-vehicle average transaction price (ATP) increased 3.4% YOY to $49,353. The average incentive package last month was 6.9% of ATP.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Uber plans to launch robotaxis equipped with Nvidia autonomous hardware and software in 28 cities beginning in 2027.

plans to launch robotaxis equipped with autonomous hardware and software in 28 cities beginning in 2027. Amazon’s Zoox is partnering with Uber to launch its purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis on the Uber app, beginning in Las Vegas this summer and expanding to Los Angeles in 2027.

HYBRID AND Electric Vehicles