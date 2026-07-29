Foley Automotive Update: July 29, 2026

Key Legal Insights from Foley’s Automotive Team

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

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Automotive Key Developments

Trade/Tariffs

OEMs/Suppliers

GM raised its 2026 full-year guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to as much as $16 billion, from a previous maximum of $15.5 billion, citing lower tariff costs and stronger margins on large vehicles . The automaker lowered net income to a maximum of $9.8 billion, from a previous target of $11.4 billion, due to EV-related charges.

raised its for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to as much as $16 billion, from a previous maximum of $15.5 billion, citing and . The automaker lowered net income to a maximum of $9.8 billion, from a previous target of $11.4 billion, due to EV-related charges. Honda is considering plans to establish an eighth assembly plant in the U.S. The automaker’s key U.S. factories are in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama.

is considering plans to establish an eighth assembly plant in the U.S. The automaker’s key U.S. factories are in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama. Ford was awarded a Defense Department contract to develop three truck prototypes based on the F-Series super-duty pickups.

was awarded a contract to develop three truck prototypes based on the F-Series super-duty pickups. Daimler Truck opened a $40 million engineering hub in Portland, OR that will support the development of new generations of commercial trucks.

opened a $40 million engineering hub in Portland, OR that will support the development of new generations of commercial trucks. GM assumed the lease of a Magna plant in the proximity of its Orion Assembly factory in Oakland County, Michigan.

assumed the lease of a plant in the proximity of its Orion Assembly factory in Oakland County, Michigan. Honda renewed its GAC Group joint venture in China through 2038, underscoring its commitment to compete with Chinese brands despite sales falling more than 50% from a 2020 peak of over 1.6 million units.

renewed its through 2038, underscoring its commitment to despite sales falling more than 50% from a 2020 peak of over 1.6 million units. Unifor members ratified a new three-year contract with Ford in Canada, securing 3% annual wage increases and a planned $500M investment in the Essex Engine Plant in Windsor, Ontario. Unifor expects to begin contract negotiations with GM on August 10, 2026.

Autonomous Vehicle Software

NHTSA plans to establish new safety standards for the operation of autonomous vehicles on U.S. roads before President Trump’s current term ends, according to comments in a recent interview. NHTSA intends to seek public comment from industry stakeholders to identify “behavioral competencies” for AVs, with tests to measure performance.

plans to establish for the before President Trump’s current term ends, according to comments in a recent interview. NHTSA intends to seek public comment from industry stakeholders to identify “behavioral competencies” for AVs, with tests to measure performance. Aurora Innovation announced plans to deploy its second generation Class 8 autonomous truck across its commercial network, which includes 10 driverless routes throughout portions of Texas and Arizona.

announced plans to deploy its second generation Class 8 autonomous truck across its commercial network, which includes 10 driverless routes throughout portions of Texas and Arizona. China resumed issuing robotaxi permits following a suspension in April 2026 due to a system outage that impacted over 100 self-driving vehicles in Wuhan.

Market Trends and Regulatory

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) announced it received and will review an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding take private proposal from current shareholders Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

(NYSE: PAG) announced it received and will review an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding from current shareholders and Automotive dealership M&A could reach record levels in 2026, due to high franchise values for in-demand brands , as well as dealers motivated to sell because of market risks that include higher gas prices and vehicle affordability.

could reach record levels in 2026, due to , as well as that include higher gas prices and vehicle affordability. A Department of Justice investigation of UAW President Shawn Fain over corruption allegations could lead to an extension of federal oversight into the union beyond the January 2027 expiration date.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles