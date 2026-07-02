Foley Automotive Update: July 2, 2026

Key Legal Insights from Foley’s Automotive Team

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

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Key Developments

Officials from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico met virtually on July 1 to formally begin trilateral discussions for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) .The U.S. did not agree to automatically renew the USMCA in its current form for another 16 years beyond its 2036 expiration date. This meeting will be followed by a separate negotiating round between the U.S. and Mexico the week of July 20 in Mexico City . Canada has not yet begun bilateral negotiating rounds with the U.S.

to formally begin trilateral discussions for the .The U.S. did not agree to automatically renew the USMCA in its current form for another 16 years beyond its 2036 expiration date. This meeting will be followed by a separate negotiating round between the U.S. and Mexico the . Canada has not yet begun bilateral negotiating rounds with the U.S. An unfavorable outcome to the USMCA renegotiation could result in added costs of up to $2,000 per vehicle annually , according to AlixPartners’ Global Automotive Outlook. The report also notes “an ideal ‘USMCA 2.0’ would focus on competitiveness with China rather than Mexico or Canada,” and warns the emphasis on internal combustion engine vehicles in the U.S. could risk long-term global competitiveness.

could result in , according to AlixPartners’ Global Automotive Outlook. The report also notes “an ideal ‘USMCA 2.0’ would focus on competitiveness with China rather than Mexico or Canada,” and warns the emphasis on internal combustion engine vehicles in the U.S. could risk long-term global competitiveness. Foley & Lardner announced the launch of its 2026 AI in Manufacturing & Supply Chain Series , a new initiative to help industry participants identify and manage the legal risks and business strategies arising from the profound shifts and innovations reshaping manufacturing and supply chain operations. The most recent article in the series is Five Steps Every Manufacturer and Supply Chain Manager Should Take to Build a Scalable AI Governance Program.

announced the launch of its , a new initiative to help industry participants identify and manage the legal risks and business strategies arising from the profound shifts and innovations reshaping manufacturing and supply chain operations. The most recent article in the series is Five Steps Every Manufacturer and Supply Chain Manager Should Take to Build a Scalable AI Governance Program. Foley & Lardner provided an update on a public comment process to help shape the next phase of U.S.-China trade negotiations . Public comments must be submitted by July 10, 2026 .

provided an update on a to help shape the next phase of . Public comments must be submitted by . President Trump threatened in a social media post to supersede existing trade deals by imposing 100% tariffs on European nations if they pursue digital services taxes on U.S. tech companies. This follows the formal ratification by the European Union of the EU-U.S. trade agreement .

threatened in a social media post to supersede existing trade deals by imposing if they pursue on U.S. tech companies. This follows the formal ratification by the European Union of the . U.S. total new-vehicle sales for the first half of 2026 are projected to reach 8.24 million units , representing an increase of 1.2% compared to the first half of 2025, according to a joint forecast from JD Power and GlobalData. The analysis predicts new light-vehicle sales in June will rise 3.6% year-over-year to reach a SAAR of 16.5 million units. Total global sales in 2026 are forecast to decline 1.9% YOY to 90.5 million units, due to market challenges that include weakening sales within China.

are projected to reach , representing an increase of according to a joint forecast from JD Power and GlobalData. The analysis predicts will rise 3.6% year-over-year to reach a due to market challenges that include weakening sales within China. U.S. new light-vehicle sales in 2026 are projected to decline by approximately 2.5% YOY to 15.8 million units , according to forecasts from Cox Automotive and AlixPartners.

are projected to decline by approximately 2.5% YOY to , according to forecasts from Cox Automotive and AlixPartners. Annual new model launches in the U.S. are expected to remain significantly below industry averages through model year 2028, according to new research from analyst John Murphy, who previously produced the annual Bank of America “Car Wars” report. The inaugural Murphy Automotive Product Pipeline also predicts that while the auto industry’s average product age will reach a record high, the number of hybrid models is expected to increase. Hybrids could reach 27% of U.S. new-vehicle sales by 2031.

are expected to remain through model year 2028, according to new research from analyst John Murphy, who previously produced the annual Bank of America report. The inaugural Murphy Automotive Product Pipeline also predicts that while the auto industry’s will reach a record high, the number of hybrid models is expected to increase. could reach Iran emphasized its determination to control maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, ahead of the next round of peace talks scheduled to be held this week in Qatar. Transit in the waterway remains volatile following attacks on two ships in recent days.

OEMs/Suppliers

Autonomous Technologies AND Vehicle Software

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has proposed revisions to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) that would remove manual braking control requirements for vehicles built only for driverless operation.

has proposed revisions to the that would remove manual braking control requirements for vehicles built only for driverless operation. Amazon’s Zoox revealed a redesigned robotaxi ahead of plans to begin large-scale production at its plant in California. Zoox currently offers free rides in parts of Las Vegas and San Francisco, with plans to expand services to cities that include Miami and Austin.

revealed a redesigned robotaxi ahead of plans to begin large-scale production at its plant in California. Zoox currently offers free rides in parts of Las Vegas and San Francisco, with plans to expand services to cities that include Miami and Austin. U.K.-based self-driving technology developer Wayve is gaining traction with automakers seeking to advance autonomous driving capabilities.

is gaining traction with automakers seeking to advance autonomous driving capabilities. Several European automakers are joining forces to share code for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), betting that collaboration can significantly cut development costs and accelerate progress. However, certain industry experts are concerned that broad collaboration will impede decision-making and allow Chinese rivals to increase their market lead.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation urged the California legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to pass a Senate bill updating “technically unworkable” requirements set to take effect July 1, 2026. The requirements address certain connected vehicle technologies that could be used by domestic violence perpetrators to track, monitor, or harass survivors.

urged the to pass a Senate bill updating “technically unworkable” requirements set to take effect July 1, 2026. The requirements address certain that could be used by domestic violence perpetrators to track, monitor, or harass survivors. The Department of Commerce withdrew authorization for EV maker Polestar to sell vehicles in the U.S. due to the Connected Vehicles Rule, which restricts the import and sale of connected vehicles containing software and hardware linked to China or Russia beginning with a phased approach in the 2027 model year. This follows a recent Commerce Department decision which allows Volvo Cars , also owned by China-based automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to continue selling in the U.S.

withdrew authorization for EV maker to sell vehicles in the U.S. due to the Connected Vehicles Rule, which restricts the import and sale of connected vehicles containing software and hardware linked to China or Russia beginning with a phased approach in the 2027 model year. This follows a recent Commerce Department decision which allows , also owned by China-based automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, to continue selling in the U.S. Texas is close to overtaking California as the nation’s largest new-vehicle retail market , according to a new JD Power report.

as the nation’s , according to a new JD Power report. New vehicle quality improved industry-wide across all categories except infotainment, according to the JD Power 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study.

Hybrid AND Electric Vehicles