Foley Automotive Update: February 5, 2026

Key developments

OEMs/Suppliers

Toyota maintained its position as the top global automaker in 2025 , with sales inclusive of all subsidiaries up 4.6% year-over-year to a record 11.3 million units . Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales within the U.S. increased 8% YOY in 2025.

maintained its position as the , with sales inclusive of all subsidiaries up 4.6% year-over-year to a . Toyota and Lexus brand vehicle sales within the U.S. increased 8% YOY in 2025. GM reported its 2025 net income declined 55% YOY to $2.7 billion , and revenue fell 1.3% YOY to $185 billion. The automaker’s 2026 projected net income ranges from $10.3 billion to $11.7 billion.

reported its , and revenue fell 1.3% YOY to $185 billion. The automaker’s 2026 projected net income ranges from $10.3 billion to $11.7 billion. Hyundai reported its net profit fell 22% YOY in 2025 , despite achieving a 6.3% YOY revenue increase. The automaker attributed the profit decline to the impact of U.S. import tariffs and higher sales incentives amid intensified competition. Last year Hyundai-Kia ranked fourth in U.S. new light-vehicle sales, behind GM, Toyota, and Ford.

reported its , despite achieving a 6.3% YOY revenue increase. The automaker attributed the profit decline to the impact of U.S. import tariffs and higher sales incentives amid intensified competition. Last year Hyundai-Kia ranked fourth in U.S. new light-vehicle sales, behind GM, Toyota, and Ford. Detroit-based American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc . changed its name to Dauch Corporation effective January 26, and began trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol “DCH.”

. changed its name to effective January 26, and began trading on the NYSE under ticker symbol “DCH.” Electrical equipment maker Eaton expects to complete a spin-off of its vehicle and eMobility units by March 2027, as part of a strategy to focus on higher growth and higher margin businesses.

expects to complete a spin-off of its vehicle and eMobility units by March 2027, as part of a strategy to focus on higher growth and higher margin businesses. Nissan has a goal to reach 1 million vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2027.

has a goal to reach 1 million vehicle sales in the U.S. by 2027. The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $4 million grant to Volkswagen to support the retention of 909 jobs, amid efforts by the automaker to consolidate operations for certain technical activities in the state. Separately, VW paused plans for a new Audi factory in the U.S. due to market challenges that include the impact of tariffs.

approved a $4 million grant to to support the retention of 909 jobs, amid efforts by the automaker to consolidate operations for certain technical activities in the state. Separately, VW paused plans for a new factory in the U.S. due to market challenges that include the impact of tariffs. The Canadian government indicated it will take steps to recover “hundreds of millions of dollars” from GM and Stellantis for reducing production in the country. Most recently, GM moved forward with a previously announced plan to eliminate the third shift at its Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario. The plant produces light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks.

indicated it will take steps to from and for reducing production in the country. Most recently, moved forward with a previously announced plan to eliminate the third shift at its in Ontario. The plant produces light- and heavy-duty Chevrolet Silverado pickup trucks. Stellantis will require all U.S. employees to be in the office five days a week by the end of March.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The Environmental Protection Agency determined that a California regulation applying heavy-duty emissions inspection and maintenance requirements to out-of-state trucks is unlawful and will not count toward the state’s emissions reduction targets. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) stated it will continue enforcing the Clean Truck Check program , and claimed the EPA “has no authority” over the initiative.

determined that a regulation applying is unlawful and will not count toward the state’s emissions reduction targets. The stated it will continue enforcing the , and claimed the EPA “has no authority” over the initiative. In a brief recently filed in a California federal court, a number of heavy-duty truck manufacturers argued that CARB has continued to pursue emissions rules and requirements that are preempted by federal law, in spite of a partial preliminary injunction.

argued that has continued to pursue that are preempted by federal law, in spite of a partial preliminary injunction. After 10 crashes resulted in serious injury or death attributed to “substandard and dangerous” replacement air bag inflators , NHTSA issued an urgent warning to used car buyers and owners to understand their vehicles’ maintenance history. The agency indicated the air bag inflators are likely to be illegally imported.

, issued an urgent warning to to understand their vehicles’ maintenance history. The agency indicated the are likely to be illegally imported. Minivan sales rose 21% YOY in 2025 in the U.S. to 393,812 units, according to data from Edmunds.

rose 21% YOY in 2025 in the U.S. to 393,812 units, according to data from Edmunds. Chinese-made vehicles accounted for nearly 20% of total new car sales in Mexico in 2025. Mexico recently imposed new tariffs of up to 50% on more than 1,400 products – including finished passenger vehicles and certain auto parts – imported from China and other nations with which it does not have a free trade agreement .

accounted for nearly 20% of total new car sales in in 2025. Mexico recently imposed on more than 1,400 products – including – imported from and other . BYD has a goal to increase vehicle sales outside of China by 24% to 1.3 million units in 2026.

has a goal to increase vehicle sales outside of China by 24% to 1.3 million units in 2026. Under rules scheduled to take effect in 2027, China will ban retractable door handles on vehicles and require both internal and external door handles that can be mechanically opened.

and require both internal and external door handles that can be mechanically opened. New-car registrations in Europe increased 1.8 % YOY in 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The combined market share of petrol and diesel cars dropped to 35.5%, down from 45.2% in 2024. Hybrid-electric vehicles accounted for 34.5% of the EU market in 2025, and battery-electric vehicles accounted for 17.4%.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Software complexity has caused certain automakers to rethink the prioritization of in-house software development to instead increase their pursuit of software-related strategic alliances .

has caused certain automakers to rethink the prioritization of to instead increase their pursuit of software-related . The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation heard testimony this week from auto industry executives who emphasized the need for a federal framework to support autonomous vehicle development and deployment.

heard testimony this week from auto industry executives who emphasized the need for a to support Volkswagen subsidiary Traton will invest up to $25 million in PlusAI’s SuperDrive self-driving software in an expanded partnership to accelerate commercialization of autonomous, on-highway trucking in the U.S. and Europe.

will invest up to $25 million in SuperDrive self-driving software in an expanded partnership to accelerate commercialization of autonomous, on-highway trucking in the U.S. and Europe. Mountain View, CA-based startup Gatik announced it secured $600 million in contracted revenue through 2030 to transport goods in Level 4 driverless trucks between distribution centers and certain Fortune 50 retailers’ stores. Gatik’s autonomous technology is integrated in Isuzu’s medium-duty platform and operates in parts of Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, and Ontario.

announced it secured $600 million in contracted revenue through 2030 to transport goods in Level 4 driverless trucks between distribution centers and certain Fortune 50 retailers’ stores. Gatik’s autonomous technology is integrated in and operates in parts of Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska, and Ontario. Toronto-based autonomous trucking developer Waabi raised $750 million of Series C venture funding to develop the AI technology that powers self-driving trucks and robotaxis. In addition to the funding round, Uber committed to invest up to $250 million in Waabi to deploy robotaxis on the ride-hailing company’s platform.

Hybrid and Electric Vehicles