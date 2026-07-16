Florida Series LLCs Are Here: What Owners and Investors Should Know

Florida has long been a premier destination for business formation. Beginning July 1, 2026, the state’s toolkit expanded significantly with the introduction of Series Limited Liability Companies. The Uniform Protected Series Provisions of the Florida Revised Uniform Limited Liability Company Act (sections 605.2101 through 605.2802, Florida Statutes) now authorize a flexible organizational structure that allows a single LLC to house multiple, internally segregated divisions, each with its own assets, operations, and liability profile.

For real estate investors, fund managers, developers, and business owners managing diversified portfolios, this development offers the potential for meaningful organizational efficiency and enhanced asset protection, without the cost and administrative burden of forming separate entities for every asset or venture.

What Is a Series LLC?

A Series LLC (sometimes called the “parent LLC” or “mothership”) is a limited liability

company that may establish one or more internal divisions known as “protected series.” Each protected series may hold its own assets, conduct its own business operations, and maintain distinct members, managers, and liabilities, all under the umbrella of the parent LLC.

Critically, a protected series is not a separate legal entity. It exists as part of, and derives its authority from, the parent LLC. This distinction has important implications for governance, contracting, and real estate transactions.

The Dual Liability Shield: Vertical and Horizontal Protection

Traditional Florida LLCs provide a vertical liability shield: members are generally protected from the debts and obligations of the LLC entity. The Series LLC adds a second dimension, a horizontal liability shield, meaning that the debts and obligations of one protected series are not generally enforceable against another protected series or the parent LLC itself.

This horizontal protection can be particularly valuable for businesses that hold multiple real estate assets, operate distinct lines of business, or manage pooled investment vehicles. A liability event associated with one property or activity can be contained within the responsible protected series, insulating the remaining portfolio from exposure.

However, this protection is not automatic or unconditional. It depends on strict ongoing compliance with the statutory requirements described below.

Formation and Naming Requirements

Both newly formed and existing Florida LLCs may establish protected series by filing a Protected Series Designation with the Florida Department of State. Existing LLCs that wish to become Series LLCs must satisfy certain requirements under the Act.

Each protected series must be named in accordance with section 605.2202, Florida Statutes. Specifically, the name must begin with the full name of the Series LLC and contain the phrase “protected series” or the abbreviation “P.S.” or “PS.” For example, if the parent LLC is named “Ground Holdings LLC,” a protected series might be named “Ground Holdings LLC Protected Series A” or “Ground Holdings LLC PS 1.”

Maintaining the Liability Shield: Compliance Essentials

The horizontal liability protection offered by the Series LLC structure is not self-executing. It depends on continuous compliance with the statutory framework, including, but not limited, to the following:

Separate books, records, and accounts: Each protected series must maintain its own financial records, distinct from those of the parent LLC and other protected series.

Clear asset identification: Assets must be clearly identified as belonging to a specific protected series and not commingled.

Operational separation: Each protected series should operate with appropriate independence to preserve the integrity of the horizontal liability shield.

A failure to maintain these separations could jeopardize the liability protections the Series LLC structure is intended to provide. Businesses considering this structure should implement robust internal accounting and governance procedures from the outset.

Real Estate and Title Transaction Considerations

Series LLCs are expected to be widely adopted in real estate contexts, particularly by investors and developers holding multiple properties. The ability to segregate individual assets into distinct protected series, each insulated from liabilities arising from other holdings, is a natural fit for portfolio real estate strategies.

However, because a protected series is not a separate legal entity, title companies and underwriters will apply heightened scrutiny to transactions involving Series LLC structures. Additional documentation or joinder of the parent LLC may be necessary depending on the specific structure. Each transaction will be evaluated based on its own facts and supporting documentation.

Judgment Liens and the Series Structure

The horizontal liability shield is designed so that a judgment lien against one protected series does not attach to real property owned by another protected series. However, because compliance with the statutory requirements is not visible from the public record, the enforceability of a recorded judgment lien must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Buyers and lenders should anticipate that title companies will require affirmative evidence that the Series LLC has maintained the statutory separations necessary to support the horizontal shield.

Why July 1, 2026 Matters

Florida joins a growing number of states, including Delaware, Illinois, and Nevada, that permit Series LLC formations. The adoption of a uniform act (rather than a state-specific framework) is notable: it signals legislative intent to create a predictable, nationally recognized structure and may facilitate cross-border recognition of Florida Series LLCs as the uniform act gains broader adoption.

For Florida-based businesses and investors, the effective date represents an immediate opportunity to evaluate whether the Series LLC structure offers advantages over traditional

multi-entity approaches, particularly in terms of cost savings, administrative simplicity, and asset protection. If you currently maintain multiple LLCs to segregate assets or business lines, a Series LLC may offer a more efficient alternative worth exploring with your legal counsel.