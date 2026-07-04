Florida Officials Urge Federal Judge to Dismiss Constitutional Challenge to Cultivated-Meat Ban
Saturday, July 4, 2026
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  • Officials in Florida are urging a federal judge to dismiss UPSIDE Food’s (UPSIDE) constitutional challenge to the state’s cultivated meat ban, SB 1084, arguing that the company’s claim is vague and unsubstantiated. UPSIDE claims that the ban was enacted for discriminatory purposes in violation of the Dormant Commer Clause.
  • The company’s complaint cites to public comments made by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson that claimed the out-of-state cultivated meat industry threatens Florida’s in-state conventional meat and agricultural industries. UPSIDE argues that these comments demonstrate Florida’s sole intent in enacting the ban was to protect the state’s cattle industry.
  • While the court previously denied UPSIDE’s motion for a preliminary injunction and rejected its claim that the Poultry Products Inspection Act preempted the law, as we reported last year, it allowed the company to proceed with its constitutional challenges to the law.
  • Florida’s SB 1084, the nation’s first state-wide cultivated meat ban, was enacted in May 2024. The law defines cultivated meat as “any meat or food product produced from cultured animal cells” and makes it unlawful for any manufacturer to sell, hold, or distribute cultivated meat in Florida.
  • UPSIDE received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to sell a cultivated chicken product in 2022.
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