Florida Medicaid Resumes Enrollment of New DME Providers After Six-Month Moratorium

Key Updates:

Florida’s temporary moratorium on enrollment of new Durable Medical Equipment (DME) providers in the Florida Medicaid program expired September 19, 2026, and will not be extended.

On September 24, 2026, Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) announced that it is again accepting Florida Medicaid provider enrollment applications for new DME, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Medical Supply Services providers.

The expiration of Florida’s Medicaid moratorium follows the earlier expiration of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) separate moratorium on Medicare enrollment of certain Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) suppliers in August 2026.

Why It Matters

With both the Florida Medicaid and federal Medicare DMEPOS enrollment moratoria now expired, prospective DME providers again have a path to seek enrollment in both programs.

Next Steps

Prospective Florida Medicaid DME providers should review AHCA’s enrollment requirements, confirm their applications and supporting documentation are complete and account for potential processing time as enrollment resumes.

On September 24, AHCA announced that the temporary moratorium on enrollment of new DME providers in the Florida Medicaid program had expired and would not be extended. AHCA is now accepting applications for new DME, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Medical Supply Services providers to enroll in Florida Medicaid.

As discussed in our prior alert, AHCA imposed the statewide moratorium effective March 20, temporarily pausing enrollment of new Florida Medicaid DME providers (Provider Type 90) in all 67 Florida counties. CMS approved the moratorium for a six-month period through September 19. During the moratorium, AHCA continued processing applications submitted on or before March 20, while existing enrolled DME providers could continue operations.

The expiration of Florida’s Medicaid moratorium follows the earlier expiration of CMS’s separate Medicare DMEPOS supplier enrollment moratorium. CMS announced on August 27 that its six-month moratorium on initial Medicare enrollment applications for certain categories of DMEPOS suppliers had expired.

Prospective DME providers may now submit applications to enroll as providers in the Florida Medicaid program. AHCA strongly encourages prospective providers to review the Florida Medicaid Provider Enrollment Policy before submitting an application. As of the date of this alert, AHCA identifies the expected processing time for these applications as 60 days or less. Although AHCA has not announced a change to this timeframe following the expiration of the moratorium, we encourage providers to monitor processing times as enrollment resumes and consider any potential impact on their operations.

DME providers considering Florida Medicaid enrollment should ensure that their applications and supporting documentation satisfy applicable enrollment requirements.