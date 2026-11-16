Florida Extends Medicaid Enrollment Moratorium for Adult Day Care Providers in Miami-Dade County

Key Updates:

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has extended its temporary moratorium on new Florida Medicaid enrollment for Adult Day Care Providers in Miami-Dade County for an additional six months, through May 1, 2027.

The extension applies to new and pending Florida Medicaid enrollment applications for Adult Day Care Providers enrolling under Provider Type 67 (Home and Community-Based Services), specialty 113 (Adult Day Care), in Miami-Dade County.

Providers already enrolled under Provider Type 67 remain prohibited from adding Adult Day Care specialty 113 to their current Medicaid provider files during the moratorium.

Why It Matters

Prospective Adult Day Care Providers seeking to enroll in Florida Medicaid under Provider Type 67 with specialty 113 in Miami-Dade County will remain unable to do so during the extended moratorium, while providers already enrolled with that specialty may continue providing and billing for authorized services.

Next Steps

Providers considering new or expanded Adult Day Care operations in Miami-Dade County should assess how the enrollment restrictions may affect their plans and monitor AHCA announcements for further extensions or changes to the moratorium.

On Nov. 2, 2026, AHCA announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Florida’s request to extend its temporary moratorium on enrollment of Adult Day Care Providers in the Florida Medicaid program in Miami-Dade County for an additional six months, through May 1, 2027.

AHCA previously announced the initial moratorium, effective May 1, 2026, in its May 14, 2026, Health Care Alert. The moratorium restricted new and pending Florida Medicaid enrollment applications for Adult Day Care Providers in Miami-Dade County. For Florida Medicaid enrollment purposes, Provider Type 67 encompasses Home and Community-Based Services providers, while specialty 113 specifically designates Adult Day Care services.

CMS approved the six-month extension on Oct. 14, 2026. During the extended moratorium, AHCA will continue to decline new Florida Medicaid enrollment applications and withhold approval of pending applications for Adult Day Care Providers in Miami-Dade County, and existing Provider Type 67 providers may not add specialty 113 to their current provider files. However, existing enrolled Adult Day Care Providers may continue delivering and billing for authorized services.

Providers considering new Adult Day Care operations or expansions in Miami-Dade County should account for these continued enrollment restrictions when evaluating their business plans. We encourage affected providers to monitor AHCA announcements for any further extensions or changes to the moratorium and consider how these restrictions may affect their operations.