Election night is good at producing winners and losers. It is considerably less good at telling a cannabis business what it can put on the shelf Wednesday morning.

Florida is a particularly good example. Byron Donalds secured his place in the governor’s mansion next January, Ashley Moody returns to the Senate, and Attorney General James Uthmeier and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson remain in office. Nationally, current results show Democrats with majority control of both chambers of Congress.

For Florida cannabis, that’s not one story, it’s three: an existing medical marijuana market navigating federal recognition and compliance, an adult-use market that still does not exist, and a hemp industry facing deadlines that arrive before the new Congress does.

My read: Medical operators should focus on execution, adult-use advocates should expect continued resistance, and hemp businesses should pay more attention to the lame-duck calendar than the victory speeches.

Medical Marijuana: Continuity Is Not the Same as Standing Still

Governor-elect Donalds has drawn a fairly clear line between medical and recreational marijuana. In campaign remarks reported by WLRN, Donalds clearly stated he “[does] not support recreational marijuana,” while describing the current medical regulatory system as “fine.”

That points toward continuity for the medical program, not an incoming administration campaigning to dismantle it. It is not a promise of lower fees, broader patient eligibility, additional licenses, or lighter regulation.

Florida’s medical framework rests on Article X, Section 29 of the Florida Constitution and Section 381.986, Florida Statutes. The Department of Health administers the program, and licensed medical marijuana treatment centers remain the legal supply channel for qualified patients. The statute retains a vertically integrated model and patient-count-linked licensing provisions.

For patients, the immediate takeaway is similarly practical: The election results did not eliminate physician certification, registry requirements, or the requirement to obtain medical marijuana through the authorized system. For businesses, the questions worth asking the new administration concern patient access, licensing administration, fees, and workable compliance.

The Federal Medical Opportunity Comes with Federal Homework

The most significant current federal change for Florida medical operators happened before the election. The April 28, 2026, rescheduling order moved FDA-approved marijuana drug products and state-licensed medical marijuana into Schedule III. It did not reschedule marijuana generally or authorize an adult-use market.

That distinction has real tax significance. Section 280E targets trafficking in Schedule I or II substances; the order explains that covered state-medical activity no longer has that predicate. But it does not determine a particular taxpayer’s liability or grant automatic retroactive refunds. Tax planning still requires attention to the activity and the taxable period, not just the headline.

Schedule III also does not mean that state-level compliance equates to federal compliance. The federal framework includes DEA registration and a limited pending-application pathway for qualifying timely applicants. This move should not be mistaken as a blanket legalization.

More immediately, DEA’s October 30 Medical Marijuana Timely Applicant Information expects timely applicants to verify trading partners and establish compliant supply chains no later than November 29, which is less than two weeks away. The guidance warns that transactions with ineligible entities can jeopardize applications or registrations. It also preserves specified existing-inventory activity and describes narrow laboratory-related enforcement discretion.

The federal pathway is also no longer hypothetical. DEA announced on October 30 that it had begun issuing initial registrations to qualifying state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, and the Justice Department reported more than 900 approvals across seven medical-only states. Florida-based Trulieve announced dispensary registrations on November 2, and trade press reports similar announcements from other Florida operators. A state license alone does not satisfy the federal counterparty requirement, and DEA says it is still reviewing additional dispensary applications as well as manufacturer and distributor applications.

The practical assignment is to confirm applicable federal status, document counterparty diligence, and review inventory and testing arrangements against the actual guidance. A new congressional majority is not a reason to put that work off until January.

Adult Use: A New Governor, but Not a New Direction

For advocates hoping that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s departure would remove the principal political obstacle to legalization, Donalds’ stated position is not encouraging. His defeated opponent, David Jolly, had said he would pursue legislative enactment of the adult-use policy that received majority support in 2024. Donalds expressly opposed recreational legalization.

The legislative results are more nuanced than a statewide Republican sweep might suggest. Current reporting shows continued Republican control of both chambers, but Democratic gains sufficient to end the GOP’s House supermajority.

That changes the negotiating environment. It does not make legalization the incoming governor’s policy or give legalization supporters control of the legislative agenda. Nor should every Democratic gain be counted automatically as a vote for a particular marijuana bill. One practical wrinkle: placing a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on the ballot takes a three-fifths vote.

A future ballot initiative remains a separate route, with its own signature, distribution, timing, and judicial-review requirements under the Florida Constitution. A constitutional amendment still requires 60% voter approval. The failed 2024 measure and the 2026 effort that state officials ruled in February had fallen short on signatures are reminders that popular support and an operative law are different milestones.

For investors, I would treat future adult-use authorization as a possibility to evaluate, not a launch date to finance as though it has already been announced.

Hemp: The Calendar May Matter More Than the Candidates

Hemp businesses have two governments to watch, and neither can be reduced to the governor’s race.

Simpson’s reelection preserves continuity at the head of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which administers Florida’s hemp program. Under Section 581.217, Florida Statutes, consumable hemp remains subject to testing, labeling, packaging, permitting, and under-21 sales restrictions. Those are existing obligations, not campaign proposals.

The biggest immediate threat to many products is federal. As our team discussed previously on Budding Trends, more time is not the same thing as a permanent solution.

Section 781 of Public Law 119-37 changes the federal hemp definition, including total-THC measurement that counts THCA and an exclusion for final cannabinoid products exceeding 0.4 milligrams per container of the covered combined cannabinoid content. That is per container, not per serving. The exclusion can reach beyond products marketed for intoxication; a low THC percentage does not necessarily mean low total milligrams in a bottle.

The transition needs careful wording. Section 2019 of Public Law 119-103 limits application of the amendments “until December 11, 2026” to specified exclusions involving cannabinoids that cannot naturally be produced by the cannabis plant. Those exclusions took effect November 12. The broader restrictions face the December transition absent another legislative change, and as of mid-November Congress has not enacted one. Businesses should plan conservatively for December 11, not build an inventory strategy around an assumed extra day or an unverified sell-through exemption.

The lame-duck calendar is where the action is. Congress returned on November 9, and federal funding expires on December 11, the same day the broader hemp changes take effect, which makes the funding bill the obvious vehicle for any delay or replacement framework. It is to be seen what Congress is able to do in this period.

Florida authorization cannot, by itself, preserve federal hemp status after Congress changes the federal definition, and a product does not become authorized medical marijuana merely because it loses hemp status.

Washington Changed, but the Immediate Decisionmakers Have Not

The national results point toward a different congressional agenda for 2027, while Trump remains president. It does not mean banking reform, descheduling, or a replacement hemp framework are imminent. The 2026 SAFE Banking proposal, S. 4942, remained a bill at this writing, not an enacted safe harbor.

For Florida businesses, Moody’s return means continuity in that Senate seat regardless of the national totals. Neither her victory nor the national result settles the coalition for any particular reform.

There is also an inconvenient timing issue. New congressional terms begin January 3 under the 20th Amendment. The November hemp exclusion has already taken effect, and the December 11 transition arrives before the new Congress does. Any legislative change before December 11 must come from the current Congress and the president, not the next Congress acting next year.

That is where immediate hemp advocacy belongs. The 2027 conversation matters, but it cannot substitute for a 2026 compliance plan.

The Florida Takeaway

I would resist declaring this election either a clean win or a clean loss for “cannabis.” That label hides the decisions that matter.

For medical marijuana , watch patient access, state administration, and federal implementation.

, watch patient access, state administration, and federal implementation. For adult use , recognize the continued opposition in the governor’s office and the work still required to change Florida law.

, recognize the continued opposition in the governor’s office and the work still required to change Florida law. For hemp, keep the current state requirements and the approaching December 11 federal transition on separate checklists.

The most useful post-election question is not whether an official is broadly pro-cannabis. It is what that official can influence, what the proposals actually say, and when it could become law.

The campaign is over. The compliance work is not.