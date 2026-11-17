On November 3, 2026, Florida voters approved Amendment 3 with about 62% of the vote, exceeding the 60% it needed to pass. While much of the attention has focused on the expanded homestead exemption, the provision that matters most for multifamily property owners reduces the annual cap on assessment increases for non-homestead property from 10% to 5%, effective January 1, 2027. The cap limits how fast assessed value can grow, not the tax bill itself. It applies only to non-school levies, and school taxes will continue to be based on just (market) value. Because acquisitions and new construction can reset assessed values, the 5% cap may protect less than owners expect.

Taken together, the new homestead exemption and the cap are projected to cut statewide non-school property tax collections by about $8.7 billion a year by 2029. Local governments will be looking at options to make up that prior revenue. The amendment does not stop them from raising millage rates, and property appraisers have noted that future bills may also reflect changes to non-ad valorem assessments and fees. If not already in place, some local governments are considering options such as non-ad valorem fire assessments, which are not subject to Amendment 3.

A study commissioned by the Florida Housing Coalition estimates that if local governments replace lost revenue through higher millage, the average apartment's annual property tax bill could rise about $406 per unit in 2028, or roughly $81,000 a year for a 200-unit community. For LIHTC properties with restricted rents that pay ad valorem taxes, that could be a significant new operating expense. Properties that are already exempt from ad valorem taxes may see little or no direct effect from the cap, but they can still be hit by new or higher fire, stormwater, solid waste, and other non-ad valorem assessments and fees.

Every owner should therefore watch local budget and TRIM notice activity in mid-August through August 24, the state-mandated deadline. We recommend reviewing property tax and assessment assumptions in current underwriting, operating budgets, and escrow amounts.