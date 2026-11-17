Key Takeaways

More plan errors can now be fixed without going to the IRS. Revenue Procedure 2026-34, effective October 22, 2026, replaces Rev. Proc. 2021-30 and makes the SECURE 2.0 self-correction expansion permanent. Sponsors can now self-correct “eligible inadvertent failures” without a favorable determination letter, including many loan, demographic, and employer eligibility failures that previously required a Voluntary Correction Program (VCP) filing and fee.

Revenue Procedure 2026-34, effective October 22, 2026, replaces Rev. Proc. 2021-30 and makes the SECURE 2.0 self-correction expansion permanent. Sponsors can now self-correct “eligible inadvertent failures” without a favorable determination letter, including many loan, demographic, and employer eligibility failures that previously required a Voluntary Correction Program (VCP) filing and fee. Sponsors get more time to correct. A self-correction is timely if completed by the later of (i) the last day of the third plan year following the plan year of the failure or (ii) 18 months after the failure is identified. Once a plan is under Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examination, however, self-correction is generally limited to insignificant failures.

A self-correction is timely if completed by the later of (i) the last day of the third plan year following the plan year of the failure or (ii) 18 months after the failure is identified. Once a plan is under Internal Revenue Service (IRS) examination, however, self-correction is generally limited to insignificant failures. Overpayment and missed-deferral corrections are cheaper. Most inadvertent benefit overpayments no longer require a corrective payment, although overpayments tied to sections 401(a)(17), 415, and 436 limits still must be corrected, subject to a new $250 de minimis rule. The no-Qualified Nonelective Contribution (QNEC) safe harbor for automatic enrollment errors is now permanent, and missed matches are timely if made within 12 months.

Most inadvertent benefit overpayments no longer require a corrective payment, although overpayments tied to sections 401(a)(17), 415, and 436 limits still must be corrected, subject to a new $250 de minimis rule. The no-Qualified Nonelective Contribution (QNEC) safe harbor for automatic enrollment errors is now permanent, and missed matches are timely if made within 12 months. Act now and document everything. Sponsors should revisit open and known errors now, because some failures that once required VCP may now be self-correctable and the correction clock is already running. Sponsors should also confirm they have written, routinely followed compliance procedures and keep a correction file for each fix.

Plan sponsors, plan administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers commonly make mistakes. For example, a new hire may be left out of the 401(k) plan, a participant’s loan payment can be missed, or a distribution could be for the wrong amount. Left uncorrected, errors like these can threaten a plan’s tax-qualified status. Fortunately, the IRS’s Employee Plans Compliance Resolution System (EPCRS) offers a path to fix those errors, and that path just got wider.

EPCRS provides IRS-approved correction methods for common errors in qualified retirement plans, 403(b) plans, Simplified Employee Pension (SEP) arrangements, and Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees Individual Retirement Account (SIMPLE IRA) plans. On October 22, 2026, the IRS released a new version of EPCRS in Revenue Procedure 2026-34 (New EPCRS). It replaces Rev. Proc. 2021-30, the prior version of EPCRS (Prior EPCRS). It also supersedes the interim guidance the IRS issued after the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, including IRS Notices 2023-43 and 2024-77 and the EPCRS portion of Notice 2024-2 (together, the “IRS Interim Guidance”). For nearly four years, sponsors worked from a patchwork of Prior EPCRS and the IRS Interim Guidance to determine appropriate plan corrections. New EPCRS brings the rules together in one place. The IRS also issued Revenue Procedure 2026-33, creating a separate correction program for IRAs.

Key Updates

Self-Correction – The New Default Path . Under Prior EPCRS, a plan could self-correct significant operational failures and plan document failures only if it had a favorable IRS determination letter or opinion letter, and the correction was completed by the end of the third plan year after the failure. Some failures could not be self-corrected at all, including many loan failures and demographic and employer eligibility failures. Those required a VCP filing with the IRS and an IRS filing fee. Section 305 of SECURE 2.0 changed that framework. The IRS Interim Guidance allowed sponsors to self-correct any “eligible inadvertent failure,” meaning a failure that occurs despite reasonable compliance practices and procedures that is not egregious, does not involve the diversion or misuse of plan assets, and is not tied to an abusive tax avoidance transaction. The IRS Interim Guidance dropped the favorable IRS determination letter requirement, lifted the ban on self-correcting certain failures, and treated a correction completed within 18 months after the sponsor identified the failure as timely. New EPCRS makes these changes permanent and, in one key respect, more generous. A self-correction is now deemed timely if completed by the later of (i) the last day of the third plan year following the plan year of the failure or (ii) 18 months after the sponsor identifies the failure. For the first time, certain plan loan failures can also be self-corrected, and the Department of Labor’s (DOL) Voluntary Fiduciary Correction Program accepts EPCRS loan self-corrections (with an online notice to the Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA)). Some failures still cannot be self-corrected, such as a failure to adopt an initial written plan, significant failures in terminated plans, certain Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) failures that trigger excise taxes, and operational failures corrected by a retroactive amendment that is less favorable to participants. In addition, once a plan is under IRS examination, self-correction is generally limited to insignificant failures unless the sponsor had already shown a specific commitment to correct. The same limit applies to failures the IRS finds while reviewing a determination letter application.

. Under Prior EPCRS, a plan could self-correct significant operational failures and plan document failures only if it had a favorable IRS determination letter or opinion letter, and the correction was completed by the end of the third plan year after the failure. Some failures could not be self-corrected at all, including many loan failures and demographic and employer eligibility failures. Those required a VCP filing with the IRS and an IRS filing fee. Inadvertent Benefit Overpayments . Under Prior EPCRS, an overpayment generally had to be recouped from the participant or restored to the plan by the sponsor. Now, under SECURE 2.0 and New EPCRS, an “inadvertent benefit overpayment” generally requires no corrective payment and amounts the plan does not seek to recoup are generally treated as eligible for rollover. Plan sponsors may still seek repayment, but ERISA section 206(h) may limit their ability to do so (e.g., a plan may not use a collection agency or seek recovery from a participant’s beneficiary). In addition, overpayments tied to the section 401(a)(17) compensation limit, the section 415 limits, or the section 436 funding restrictions remain an exception and require correction. To the extent those amounts are not recouped, they still must be restored to the plan, subject to a new $250 per-recipient de minimis exception. This relief also does not extend to overpayments to disqualified persons or owner-employees.

. Under Prior EPCRS, an overpayment generally had to be recouped from the participant or restored to the plan by the sponsor. Now, under SECURE 2.0 and New EPCRS, an “inadvertent benefit overpayment” generally requires no corrective payment and amounts the plan does not seek to recoup are generally treated as eligible for rollover. Plan sponsors may still seek repayment, but ERISA section 206(h) may limit their ability to do so (e.g., a plan may not use a collection agency or seek recovery from a participant’s beneficiary). In addition, overpayments tied to the section 401(a)(17) compensation limit, the section 415 limits, or the section 436 funding restrictions remain an exception and require correction. To the extent those amounts are not recouped, they still must be restored to the plan, subject to a new $250 per-recipient de minimis exception. This relief also does not extend to overpayments to disqualified persons or owner-employees. Missed Deferrals and Automatic Enrollment . The required correction for employee elective deferral failures depends on whether the employee was subject to an “automatic contribution feature” (automatic enrollment or automatic escalation) and how long the failure lasted. Prior EPCRS only temporarily allowed sponsors to fix automatic enrollment errors without a corrective contribution for missed deferrals. SECURE 2.0 and New EPCRS make that relief permanent and extend it to SEPs, SIMPLE IRA plans, and terminated employees. To use the reduced (no-QNEC or 25% QNEC) safe harbor corrections, the employee must receive a notice of the failure within 45 days after correct deferrals begin. Under those safe harbors, a corrective match made within 12 months after correct deferrals begin is deemed timely, up from six months under the IRS Interim Guidance. In all cases, any missed match must be contributed, with earnings. The tiers work as follows: Automatic enrollment errors – no QNEC . If correct deferrals begin within nine and one half months after the end of the plan year in which the missed deferrals first occurred, no QNEC is required. Correct deferrals must begin by the earlier of the first paycheck after the end of the nine and one half-month period following the plan year of the failure or, if the employee reported the error, the first paycheck after the end of the month following the month of notice. Other deferral errors – no QNEC . If the employee was not subject to an automatic contribution feature, the no-QNEC window is much shorter and is unchanged from Prior EPCRS. Correct deferrals must begin by the earlier of the first paycheck on or after the last day of the three-month period that begins when the failure first occurred or, if the employee reported the error, the first paycheck after the end of the month following the month of notice. 25% QNEC, then full correction . If the no-QNEC windows are missed, the employer may contribute a 25% QNEC (20% for missed after-tax contributions). This is available only if correct deferrals begin by the first paycheck on or after the last day of the third plan year following the plan year in which the failure first occurred. In an IRS example, the 25% QNEC is available through the 2026 plan year for a failure that began in 2023, but not for a failure that began in 2019. Once that window closes, the standard 50% QNEC applies (40% for missed after-tax contributions), plus any missed match, adjusted for earnings. Unlike the no-QNEC and 25% safe harbors, the standard correction does not require a participant notice.

. The required correction for employee elective deferral failures depends on whether the employee was subject to an “automatic contribution feature” (automatic enrollment or automatic escalation) and how long the failure lasted. Prior EPCRS only temporarily allowed sponsors to fix automatic enrollment errors without a corrective contribution for missed deferrals. SECURE 2.0 and New EPCRS make that relief permanent and extend it to SEPs, SIMPLE IRA plans, and terminated employees. To use the reduced (no-QNEC or 25% QNEC) safe harbor corrections, the employee must receive a notice of the failure within 45 days after correct deferrals begin. Under those safe harbors, a corrective match made within 12 months after correct deferrals begin is deemed timely, up from six months under the IRS Interim Guidance. In all cases, any missed match must be contributed, with earnings. The tiers work as follows:

Practical Takeaways

New EPCRS gives plan sponsors more room to self-correct, but that relief comes with important deadlines and additional requirements. Although New EPCRS allows plans more time to self-correct most failures, acting quickly is still important to reduce the costs of correction. Because New EPCRS is effective immediately, sponsors should revisit pending and known errors now, as some failures that previously required VCP may now be self-correctable. Documentation is also essential. Expanded self-correction works only for sponsors with sound procedures in place and the records to prove the appropriate corrective measures were taken. If the IRS later examines the plan, that file will be the sponsor’s best evidence that the correction was proper and timely. Self-correction comes with no IRS sign-off, so VCP remains the only way to obtain an IRS compliance statement for larger or more complex failures. Finally, sponsors should ask their recordkeepers, third-party administrators, and payroll providers how they are applying the new rules, particularly for automatic enrollment corrections.